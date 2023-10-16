Grazing returns with 550 enjoying long lunch on the Lachlan

Grazing Down the Lachlan returned to Gum Swamp Wildlife Refuge and Wetlands for what was a warm but very successful day for the committee and its volunteers.
There were 500 Grazers this year, and a team of 40 volunteers to welcome them to Forbes and to the stock route for the annual long lunch.
Grazers were bused out to site before making their way along the shady track to six food and beverage stations.
Curated by local chef Brendan Sheldrick, this year's menu was inspired by the history of Greek cafes in regional NSW.
So too were the various entertainment acts that were scattered along the track including a Greek musical trio, a participatory Greek motif painting activity run by members of Artsweb, and a Zorba dance performance by Aimee Woods and dancers from Kristen's Dance Studio, who encouraged the crowd to join in the fun!
Grazers were also treated to a showcase of Wiradjuri culture through a powerful and informative performance by dancers from River Spirit Cultural Arts.
As in previous years, the zero-waste event aimed to respect and celebrate the natural environment.
Grazers were encouraged to donate their reusable service items back to Grazing to be used again at future events.
"We are so proud to showcase our region - the stunning landscapes, the delicious produce, and our amazing local talent," Grazing secretary Olivia Turner said.
"All in an effort to raise significant funds for the Forbes Arts Society.
"We had guests from all over NSW, ACT, Victoria, Queensland, the NT, and four guests from Northern Ireland and the UK!"
By every stand the event was a success, estimated to have injected more than $400,000 into the local economy over the weekend.
It's also raised $45,000 for the Forbes Arts Society.
Olivia thanked the event's generous sponsors and supporters as well as the dedicated volunteers who make it possible.
Red Bend Catholic College's boarders helped out with washing up all the reusable service items on Sunday, ready to be used again.
All forks, spoons, wine glasses, plates, enamel mugs and most water bottles were donated back to Grazing at the end of the event.
Learn more about Gum Swamp, which is also home to six installations as part of Sculpture Down the Lachlan
