Can you believe it's been 50 years? Forbes High reunion in November

Calling all Forbes High School Class of 1973 ... you're due for a catch-up!
This year makes 50 years since the cohort graduated from sixth form, and class members are invited to a reunion on the first weekend in November.
Julie (nee Bowman) Madison, who's working with Vicki Drabsch and Jenny Jones on the event, says they've got a great weekend planned.
It all begins with a walk down memory lane - a tour of Forbes High School - on Saturday morning.
Organisers have been busy gathering memorabilia of their school days to make a display for the class dinner at Club Forbes that night.
School captains Jenny (nee Reid) Simpson and David Noble will cut a celebration cake.
It all wraps up with a breakfast at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Sunday.
Julie is urging as many of her former classmates to come along as possible.
"We're really looking forward to meeting up with people we haven't seen for 50 years," she said.
Please contact vicki.turner@hotmail.com to RSVP.
