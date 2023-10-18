Forbes Advocate
Calling all a-board for Boys to Bush fundraiser

October 19 2023 - 10:49am
Boys to the Bush CEO Adam DeMamiel is encouraging everyone to don their boardies on November 24 to support the organisation's vital work. Picture supplied
ON November 24th, Boys to the Bush are asking all workplaces, schools and organisations to JUMP ON BOARD and wear board shorts to work and school in a bid to raise funds to support the charity's life changing work with disadvantaged and disengaged male youth.

