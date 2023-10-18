Calling all a-board for Boys to Bush fundraiser

ON November 24th, Boys to the Bush are asking all workplaces, schools and organisations to JUMP ON BOARD and wear board shorts to work and school in a bid to raise funds to support the charity's life changing work with disadvantaged and disengaged male youth.
The Inaugural fundraiser will celebrate the positive role models in our lives and help raise funds to support the not-for-profit organisations work.
Boys to the Bush CEO Adam DeMamiel said the day is all about acknowledging people in our lives who help support us and make our home and work lives better places to be.
"Having someone you can turn to for guidance and support is important for all of us. Unfortunately, not all kids grow up with someone like that in their life," he said.
Boys to the Bush work with disengaged and disadvantaged boys to be that person, to help them become good young men.
"Our organisation lives by the motto of it being easier to build a strong boy than repair a broken man," Adam said.
"Our MENtors work with these young men to give them the tools, experience and guidance to make good decisions and basically become better people that make a positive contribution to their communities," said Adam.
By supporting 'All On Board Day', you're supporting Boys to the Bush MENtoring programs that give boys the guidance, encouragement and self-confidence they need to navigate life's challenges with greater resilience. Boys to the Bush are helping build better sons, brothers, future husbands, dads and employees, making our communities a stronger, more positive place to be.
Since 2017 Boys to the Bush have impacted more than 10,000 lives through their prevention and early intervention strategies.
For more information on how you can get involved, and to access a fundraising kit, please visit https://allonboardbttb2023.raisely.com/
