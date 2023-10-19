2023 Forbes Open Gardens delight visitors from near and far

Forbes Garden Club Open Gardens were held last weekend and organisers were more than thrilled at the response by locals and out of town visitors.
Visitors came from Young, Grenfell, Parkes, Canowindra, Condobolin, Grenfell, Quandialla, Tichborne, Peak Hill, Tottenham, Tullamore, Albert, Orange, Wagga Wagga, Sydney, Blue Mountains, Darwin, Colac Victoria, Tweed Heads and many other areas.
There were eight different gardens on display and all the participating gardens were more than happy to show case their gardens.
The garden owners have spent a great deal of time in preparation for this weekend and a special thank you to each and every one, approximately $5800 was raised and will all be donated to the garden owners' choice of charity.
Gardens showcased were Forbes Riverside Community Gardens, Red Bend College, John Browne, Colin and Gail McKay, Father Peter King, Eriic and Marian Barrass, Denise and Phil Thurston and David and Michelle Mahlo.
Forbes Garden Club would like to take the opportunity of thanking all who participated, visitors for making it an amazing day and to all the members who took time to sit at the gardens.
The local Men's Shed catered for lunch with a variety of food.
The art display by Forbes Art Group was well received.
It was an amazing two days. The weather was absolutely beautiful and without our volunteers it would not happen.
