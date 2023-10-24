Six make their debut at Eugowra Golden Eagles' first ball

It was a night to celebrate in Eugowra when the rugby league club hosted its first debutante ball - the first in the community for a number of years.

Six young women made their debut on the night, presented to Cabonne Deputy Mayor Jamie Jones and two of Eugowra's finest Jeannette Norris and Mavis Cross.

Golden Eagles Club president Casey Jones said the idea of having Eugowra's own debutante ball again came up during league tag coaching during the footy season.

They extended the invitation for anyone who would like to be part of the special event, and presented six debutantes on the night:

Kel Jones helped the couples prepare for their first dance, The Pride of Erin danced to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years.

The debs then invited their friends and family to join them for their second dance, and delighted everyone with their choice of the Nutbush.

The debutantes, their partners and supporters then danced the night away to tunes from Riff Raff - a great night had by all.