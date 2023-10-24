Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Six make their debut at Eugowra Golden Eagles' first ball

October 24 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a night to celebrate in Eugowra when the rugby league club hosted its first debutante ball - the first in the community for a number of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.