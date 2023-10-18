Forbes Advocate
No beef about it, Sam's a top judge of cattle

October 18 2023 - 7:09pm
Winner (centre) Forbes' Sam Parish, runner up Chelsea Rayner from Tasmania and third-placed Sam Lynch from Western Australia. Picture supplied
A Forbes stock and station agent has taken out top spot at the National Beef Cattle Young Judges Championship.

