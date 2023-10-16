Bowlers in winners' circle after success at Condobolin triples

SOCIAL PLAY - Organiser of Wednesday morning bowls Trevor Currey was again that pleased with the roll-up he made two draws for winners. The first went to John Browne and Annette Tisdell who showed no mercy winning 23-12 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Peter Mackay who has been seen recently passing on tips to his grandson Jasper Mackay who is confident it is only a matter of weeks before the baton will be passed the other way. "I'll beat both Nan and Pop soon," the very likeable Jasper told fellow bowlers on Friday afternoon during practice. John and Annette started well to lead 7-0 after four.