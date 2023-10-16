Bowlers in winners' circle after success at Condobolin triples

Forbes Sports and Recreation Club was well represented at the Condobolin Open Triples Invitation bowls carnival last weekend with three teams participating.
Highlighting the strength of bowls in Forbes had the combination of Robert 'Bert' Bayley, Robert 'Pooch' Dukes and skip Christian West returning home on Sunday afternoon as over-all runners-up with five wins and a single loss for plus 38 from six games played.
They only finished seven shots behind overall winners, a combination from the host club who scored five wins, plus 45.
For their efforts the Forbes trio won $1800 and are being congratulated for an outstanding results competing against players from all over the state in the highly regarded invitation carnival.
"We all played well, as a team and we had to. We all chipped in when needed, no one really stood," 'Bert' said on Monday morning.
"It's a very strong carnival, well run. The greens were very quick but true and Saturday the strong breeze in the afternoon separated 'the boys from the boys'. We lost our first game but came back with a win over last year's winners in the second to set the tone for our success," 'Bert' added.
The other Forbes teams were Laurie Crouch, Geoff and Bruce Williams; Shane 'Booza' Bolam, Brett Davenport and Brian 'Spro' Asimus while Peter Besgrove competed playing in a composite team with a player from Bourke and Condobolin.
Games continue in A and B Pairs with Dale Scott leading for Denny Byrnes to down their more experienced opposition Bob Grant and Lyall Strudwick in a nail biter 25-23 over the 25 ends.
Th two D's jumped like greyhounds to lead 11-0 after seven and must of been thinking 'how long has this been going on'. They continued to look good at 21-3 after 11 before the challenge was accepted by Bob and Lyall who started to creep up the score card for 21-9 after 14, 23-18 after 20 and 24-18 after 21. Despite scoring 5-1 over the last four they just fell short.
Still to come for supporters of bowls will be more games in A and B Pairs while the final of the Major Fours is fast approaching with the Scott McKellar team awaiting the semi final result between the Mitch Andrews four who take on the Williams combination.
The late Don Drabsch is regarded as one the best on and off the bowling green and his memory will be at the forefront in the Don Drabsch Memorial set down for Saturday October 28.
At the time of reporting organisers were looking for seven more teams to make a full field and local players are urged to consider participating if not already nominated.
Play will be 3-bowl pairs for prize-money of $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160. Can only win one prize-money. Noms to club sheet or andrews407@bigpond.com or phone Scooter' 0409511459 or Sport and Recreation Club 68521499.
Nominations are also called for the Sunday morning major, the Bentick Trophy which close on October 31. Still plenty happening at the Forbes 'Bowlie'.
SOCIAL PLAY - Organiser of Wednesday morning bowls Trevor Currey was again that pleased with the roll-up he made two draws for winners. The first went to John Browne and Annette Tisdell who showed no mercy winning 23-12 in 18 over Geoff Coles and Peter Mackay who has been seen recently passing on tips to his grandson Jasper Mackay who is confident it is only a matter of weeks before the baton will be passed the other way. "I'll beat both Nan and Pop soon," the very likeable Jasper told fellow bowlers on Friday afternoon during practice. John and Annette started well to lead 7-0 after four.
Second card draw winners were Bill Scott and John Kennedy 21-15 over Mr Currey and Peter Hocking who made a shock appearance playing over 20 ends.
Ivan Hodges also showed up for a roll to lead for Tony Bratton in a drawn 17-all game playing Ron Thurlow and Sue White. Both had the lead, 11-5 to Ivan and Tony after eight then 16-13 to Ron and Sue.
Bill O'Connell continues to play well leading for Lyall Strudwick winning 29-12 in 19 against Grace Nixon and Geoff Williams. They had everyone talking leading 19-0 after nine.
Geoff West and Don Craft started with a six on the second of 18 ends to win 21-13 over John Baass and John Gorton leading 11-3 at half time. Ray Jennings from Redcliffe did all asked of skip Kerry Dunstan to have 'one down the back' winning 22-13 in 20 over Fred Vogelsang and Paul Doust. They had the best of the finish behind 7-9 after 10.
They only hit the lead once, at the finish, for Peter Barnes and Barry Shine to score a 18-13 win over Bill Looney and Laurie Crouch in 20 who led 8-3 after eight, 12-7 after 14 then 13-12 on 19 before dropping a six on the last.
A smallest field of only three games on Thursday afternoon for the $360 jackpot. Winning rink to Tara-Lea Shaw and 'Bessy' Besgrove winning 28-11 in 22 ends over Joyce Boland and Cheree Vincent. 17-4 after 10 then 23-5 after 14 cruising home.
Max Vincent and Tony Bratton shot clear late to win 20-18 in 22 over Ron Thurlow and Wayne Burton. They were behind 6-13 after 11 and 12-18 before winning the last four ends 8-0. In the last Darryl Griffith and 'Poss' Jones won 29-14 in 22 over Garry Reilly and Viv Russell leading 16-4 after 11. Resting touchers, Tara-Lea Shaw and Ron Thurlow.
Three games of pairs on Sunday morning with Geoff Coles and Allan Hilder taking honours with a 17-10 win over John Cutler and Dale Scott in the scheduled 16 ends. They had the best of the finish after it was 6-all after seven.
Ron Thurlow and Al Phillips won 15-12 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Scott McKellar courtesy winning the last two ends 7-0. The last Peter Tisdell and Viv Russell won 16-9 over Jamie Dukes and John Kennedy leading 9-2 after six.
LADIES on Wednesday morning had two games, triples and pairs. Carmel Murray and the in-form Leslie Dunstan cruised to a 15-4 in 15 ends over Jill Taylor and Robyn Mattiske.
It was similar in triples with Therese Davis, Kay Toohey and Ann Mackay winning 10-3 in 10 over Pam Parsons, Angela Dent and Tania Elsley who gathered some pride winning the last with a two.
