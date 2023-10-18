Are you ready? Rodeo returns to Forbes this weekend

It's back!
The action, the skills, the thrills and spills of live rodeo return to Forbes Showground for one big day this Saturday, October 21.
We haven't had a rodeo in Forbes since COVID-19 saw the country locked down in March 2020, so organisers including Sean Read are keen for this event.
Gill Brothers Stock will put our riders to the test and we'll welcome renowned rodeo clown Big Al to the Forbes arena for the first time.
"Big Al is Australia's premiere rodeo comedy clown and he's coming with his 'monster truck'," Sean said.
"It'll be something different that the (Forbes) crowd's never seen before. The kids - and the adults too - are gonna love it."
Competition begins about midday with barrel racing, with the juniors first to compete.
Some of our local juniors and novices will be competing in these events, and look out for them through the junior and novice steer ride and bull rides too.
Head on over to Forbes Showground early in the day to show them some local support and cheer them on.
There'll be action all day but it just gets bigger and better as the day goes on with what's expected to be a full day's program peaking with the experienced riders taking on the saddlebronc and big bulls.
The afternoon program is expected from about 3pm and the evening program from 6.30pm.
There are some very special prizes on offer including two in honour of two very special members of the local rodeo committee.
The Paddy Molloy Memorial Buckle is presented to the best all round cowboy, and the Bruce Sayers Memorial Buckle for the junior team roping.
Both men will be remembered for their contribution to and involvement in Forbes rodeo.
Get your tickets at the gate or pre-purchase on ticketebo.com.au
Forbes Rodeo will have a full canteen and bar on site, with pay wave available.
You can bring your own chair but no dogs, glass or BYO into the venue.
