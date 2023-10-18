Forbes Advocate
Are you ready? Rodeo returns to Forbes this weekend

October 19 2023 - 8:00am
The bucking bulls are one of the highlights of the Forbes Rodeo, returning to our showground this Saturday, October 21. File picture
The bucking bulls are one of the highlights of the Forbes Rodeo, returning to our showground this Saturday, October 21. File picture

It's back!

