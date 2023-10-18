Work begins on lighting upgrade for Forbes hospital helipad

Important lighting upgrades to improve visibility and longevity have started at the helipad at Forbes District Hospital thanks to joint funding from the Local Road Community Infrastructure and Forbes Shire Council.
Forbes Helipad was constructed at the Elgin Street location 15 years ago, and replacement lights for the original system are no longer available.
As a result, Council and the State Government have taken advantage of the opportunity to replace the system to ensure its maintenance and provide for better lighting.
It is expected that works will take approximately three weeks with minimal impact on the community.
The helipad will be temporarily closed, as will a minimal number of carparking spaces at the Forbes Medical Centre to ensure a turning lane is maintained for vehicular traffic in Elgin Street.
Some noise and additional heavy vehicles and machinery required for works are to be expected, but there will be no other impact to services including Forbes Medical Centre, Barratt and Smith Pathology and Forbes District Hospital itself.
Council has liaised with NSW Health, Tollgroup and NSW Ambulance to ensure an alternative helipad is available in the event of an emergency and with minimal impact on the community, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM reassured the community.
"Local contractor Troy Howe Electrical has been appointed to undertake a full replacement of 30 lights at the helipad," Mayor Miller said.
"Council is extremely proud to be able to utilise local contractors and support the local economy for projects such as this," Mayor Miller said.
In the meantime, the community is asked to take additional care in the area, and Council appreciates the understanding and patience for this important upgrade.
"Council recognises that this infrastructure is essential to our community and surrounding areas and we are undertaking these works to ensure it continues to fulfil its vital purpose," Mayor Miller said.
"We are grateful for the financial assistance from the State Government in making the upgrade possible."
If you require any further information, please contact Council's Manager Works Danial Speer on 02 6850 2300 or email him on danial.speer@forbes.nsw.gov.au
