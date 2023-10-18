Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Work begins on lighting upgrade for Forbes hospital helipad

October 19 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Important lighting upgrades to improve visibility and longevity have started at the helipad at Forbes District Hospital thanks to joint funding from the Local Road Community Infrastructure and Forbes Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.