Roylance's golf day raises vital funds

Thousands more dollars are now available to support local cancer patients thanks to Roylance Tractor Replacements' first Spitwater golf day.
It was third time lucky for this event, cancelled in the first year due to COVID and the second due to flooding.
The much anticipated 2023 event was a great success, with 96 golfers raising $4484.50 for CanAssist Forbes branch, and the Roylances team say we can now make it part of our annual golf calendar.
Can Assist's John Schrader said the organisation was very grateful for the donation, it's local efforts like this that enable them to help locals facing cancer treatment with their expenses.
"We'd like to thank Roylance Tractor Replacements, we were blown away by the donation and we are more than happy to help out when they go again," Mr Schrader said.
The need for CanAssist's support continues, but so too does the support of the community.
"Forbes is a very generous town," Mr Schrader said.
CanAssist would welcome new members to their committee, they meet every second Thursday of each month at Club Forbes at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.