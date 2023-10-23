Forbes Advocatesport
Roylance's golf day raises vital funds

Updated October 24 2023 - 9:26pm, first published October 23 2023 - 6:02pm
The long-awaited Roylance Tractor Replacements golf day was a great success, with proceeds donated to CanAssist.
Thousands more dollars are now available to support local cancer patients thanks to Roylance Tractor Replacements' first Spitwater golf day.

