College cattle team bound for Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza

Our College cattle team is on the road again, this time to an Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza that's expected to draw 800 students and more than 400 cattle.
The annual Scone event is set to give students more insight into both the show and industry aspects of cattle than ever, with the Red Bend team extending their stay to be part of the education and careers events.
Cattle team coordinator Susan Earl says students will have the opportunity to be part of workshops as well as an industry careers night thanks to the support of Waverley Station.
Six of the College cattle team members have also put their hands up for consideration for scholarships on offer from Waverley - a 30,000-head Angus cattle enterprise - on offer through the event.
Red Bend's own well-established cattle team has 15 students making the road trip with 14 cattle, both steers and three breeding heifers.
The Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza has been a key part of the cattle team's calendar for more than 10 years now and the students have been preparing for the 2023 event since their return from Sydney Royal.
They've selected and worked with the steers, preparing them for show with parades around the College, as well as on the College's special feed program.
Three stud heifers are on loan from a Hunter breeder, students have been showing them around the local show circuit and they'll now go home to the stud.
Competition commences with the steer judging and parading competition for younger students on the Saturday, with students then heading to the saleyards to be part of the interactive judging event.
Sunday is for junior judging and the senior students' parading competitions, before the steers are taken for processing with the results of the carcase competition to be announced November 7.
