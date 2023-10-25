Forbes Advocate
College cattle team bound for Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza

October 25 2023 - 8:18pm
Our College cattle team is on the road again, this time to an Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza that's expected to draw 800 students and more than 400 cattle.

