Bluey and Bingo special guests at Teddy Bear's Picnic

The teddy bear's picnic certainly lived up to the promises of the song on Saturday, with hundreds of children having a lovely time with games and entertainment by Lake Forbes.
There were circus performances, the chance for a beloved teddy bear to have a 'health check', balloon twisting, obstacle courses, making delicious fruity faces and a 'beary' cute photo booth.
Arts and crafts, cookies and bubbles, face painting and temporary body art were all part of the entertainment in this very special Children's Week activity.
There was fun with Forbes Town Band, demonstrations and performances from GCK Gymnastics, karate and Kristen's Dance Studio.
Our firies had their trucks on show for the kids to explore and the teddy bear's parade was particularly special with guests Bluey and Bingo!
