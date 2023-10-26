Webb excels in heat as golfers face gusty conditions on course

The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by a shot described as the best of a poor bunch. Andrew Dukes, playing at the end of the field, hit a shot to 5.0 metres which was quite distant in comparison to previous weeks. But maybe it reflected the effect that the breeze had on tee shots to all of the par-3's. From that distance he was not confident of a '2' but nevertheless gave the hole a fright. His winning shot was only a half metre better than that of Niel Duncan, who seems to be a perennial bridesmaid in the Super-pin stakes.