Webb excels in heat as golfers face gusty conditions on course

By Short Putt
Last weekend the Forbes golfers faced the additional challenge of a hot and breezy day in their golf. Some players got onto the course earlier than usual to beat the heat, but seemed to not score as well as they might have.
The event on Saturday was a Par format, sponsored by Peter Dawson. This was slightly different to the stroke events played over the past few weeks during the Club Champs, but had only a mild respite as it still required finishing the hole out. But even so the scores seemed to reflect a faded effort after the recent heavy golf activity.
The field comprised 54 men and 1 Junior, with numbers bolstered by a visiting group from Bathurst. This group have an annual trip 'out west', looking to get flatter land and warmer temperatures to play in as compared to their home course. It was certainly warmer than normal for them.
The Div-1 was won by Greg Webb. Greg played later in the day and seemed to excel in the hot and breezy conditions. His +4 score was by far the best of the day, and one of only three to be under par. His round showed even scoring, snaring +2 on each half. In it, some 'minus' scores at each end were countered by nine holes in the middle which he played to +7.
The Div-1 Runner-up was Clayton Alley on +2. He played early and had a somewhat different day. His front-9 had numerous 'squares', and an even count of 'pluses' and 'minuses'. His back-9 was quite colourful, wherein the 'pluses' dominated to give him a +2 finish.
The Div-2 contest was quite even, requiring a count back to decide the winner. Graham Newport and Ken Sly were in the same group, and had similar games. But it was Graham who got the nod in the count back. He started his round well with a bevy of 'squares', followed by a few 'pluses', turning at +2. His back-9 was very up and down, ultimately finishing that on -2 to give him a 'square' day.
The Div-2 Runner-up Ken Sly had a similar game. His front-9 had fewer squares and more pluses to turn at +3. His back-9 did not start well with two 'minuses' but he steadied to finish that half on -3 and 'square' overall.
The ball sweep went to -3 on count back, going to: +1 - K Herbert; -1 - B Clarke, N Duncan, G Falvey, A Dukes, P Ring (Bath), I Bown; +2 - M Haley, R Webb, L Fraser, J Reid, S French, B Parker; +3 - A Rees, P Tisdell.
The visitors were all from Bathurst. The better scores among them were P Ring (-1), W Chandler (-3) and E Clyburn (-4), with the remainder having a more difficult day. Their tail-end Charlie was J Thompson with -13, whose score card had a plethora of 7's on it. But they enjoyed their day, and it was good to see them here.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Barry Parker; 18th - Ed Clyburn (Bath), neither of whom managed their 2's. There were only five 2's scored, perhaps reflecting the difficulty players had finding the green with their tee shot. The 9th hole was most prolific, having three 2's, while Kim Herbert scored a magnificent '2' on the 1st hole. Marcus Inder managed a '2' on the 3rd hole, which was the only real highlight in his day.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by a shot described as the best of a poor bunch. Andrew Dukes, playing at the end of the field, hit a shot to 5.0 metres which was quite distant in comparison to previous weeks. But maybe it reflected the effect that the breeze had on tee shots to all of the par-3's. From that distance he was not confident of a '2' but nevertheless gave the hole a fright. His winning shot was only a half metre better than that of Niel Duncan, who seems to be a perennial bridesmaid in the Super-pin stakes.
The scoring generally reflected a low standard, but that may be too harsh a description. This format is quite unforgiving, where a slightly bad hole gets no reward and a really good hole gets a moderate reward. At least in the stableford format these holes can get some reward.
But even so the general scoring across the field was for 6's and 7's, with very few birdie's on any hole. By way of example, there were only five birdies on the 6th hole, considered the easiest to score on. And yet, the 9th hole was parred by more than half of the field.
Stories about visits to the trees were too numerous to recount here. No doubt the breeze had a role to play in that. And interestingly there were no 'double-digit' scores on any holes. Both the 7th and 15th caught their usual share of 8's and 9's, but the biggest surprise was the 9th hole.
On that hole, four of the visiting Bathurst players scored an '8', or a '9' or a 'wipe'. And a few club golfers found the water also. But then the majority of the field found it easy. Again, blame the breeze.
A couple of players did score well but did not feature on the winners list or ball sweep. They had forgotten to sign their cards and could not be found. There was no choice but to Disqualify them.
This is a reminder to players that they are responsible for the correct entry of their score, and not to rely on the 'computer'. Not only must they sign their card, but they must check that the score recorded for their play is correct.
The Sunday 9-Hole Stableford Medley did not have enough players to form a competition.
Here is the News:
Preparations for the Forbes Nissan Classic are underway. The tee timesheets for this weekend are posted in the Pro Shop, so get your name down as early as possible. This event is perennially popular, with players travelling from afar to enjoy the hospitality.
The Saturday event is a 4BBB Stableford for Men and Ladies but is not a Medley event. That is, no mixed teams. Sunday is an 18-hole Stroke event with some good prizes on offer.
The Summer Sixes comp has completed two weeks of competition already. These first few weeks have seen some tremendous scores, due to generous handicaps for some of the non-member players. But these will settle down as the magic formula kicks in.
Despite being early days there are already signs of some strong teams. It remains to be seen if they maintain their early form.
Head Pro Will starts his Junior Clinic programme on Thursday. He has two age group classes, with some children returning after the clinics held earlier in the year. Contact Will at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) if you have a child who is interested.
All members are to note that the AGM for 2023 will be held on Wed 15 November. The venue is upstairs in the Golfie. Notices have already been sent but if you missed it then contact the Secretary, Steve Grallelis.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Oct 28 is a 4-Ball Ambrose Medley, playing for the Alby Callaghan Shield. Sunday has the 27-hole Mixed Foursomes Championships, with a 9-hole Stableford Medley for those not involved.
Fifty four veteran golfers from the Lachlan Valley Association gathered in Forbes last Thursday for their monthly 18 hole competition while players who qualified for the NSWVGA District Medal had other reasons to post a good round.
Virginia Drogemuller from Grenfell showed the 'boys' how to play taking home the medal posting a round of 34 points.
Scores in the association competition were extremely close with count-backs need in both grades where Parkes players took home three of the four placings.
In A grade it was big hitting Peter Bristol who found touch to win with 38 points on a count-back from Forbes' Ted Morgan who has graced the trophy table half a dozen times since returning from holidays.
It was all Parkes in B grade with John 'Joe' Davies spruiking his 37 points to win on a count-back from John Dwyer who has his three wood firing on all cylinders.
Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Don McKeowen (F), B grade Michael Lynch (P), 18th A grade Lindsay Elliott (P), B grade Gordon Pritchard (P) who claimed his first ever reward for play in Forbes.
Ball sweep winners to 33 points from Forbes and Parkes - 37 points Peter Barnes (F), Steve Uphill (F), 36 Geoff Drane (F), 35 Robert Lea (P), John Milton (F), 34 Alf Davies (F), Andrew Grierson (F), Barry Parker (F), 33 Steve Edwards (F), Ken Sanderson (F), Alex MacKinnon (F).
In the Coles/Miller Shield with the three best scores from each club in the count had Forbes and Parkes share top billing with 112 points from Condobolin 102, Grenfell 96 and West Wyalong 88.
After three weeks of play in Forbes twin-towns vets will converge on Parkes this week for play over 18 holes on the recently completed renovated layout. Noms from 9am for a shot gun start at 10am.
A dozen hardy golfers for the Tuesday social 12 holes last week where best was Trevor Toole with 31 points from Andrew Norton-Knight and Geoff Drane who both scored 28 points.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am for a hit over 12 holes, sure way to beat the heat. Remember - 1) make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks, 2) slow play ... think of others.
By Smooth Swinger
The second round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition has been completed, with all teams having a presence on the course.
There were some close contests in each of the groups, perhaps signifying that the groups are fairly even and thus the Finals series will be hard fought. But that is a long way away yet.
Once again the Competition is fortunate to have on board a number of local sponsors, with Bernardi's Marketplace and Flannery's Pharmacy as Gold sponsors joined by BWR Accountants and Gunn Golf. A big thankyou to these businesses, and a reminder for players to support them when you can.
All new players are asked to get a copy of the Rules from the Pro Shop. These are fairly easily understood but in some cases do differ from normal golf rules. Take particular note of the 'double-par' opportunity, and what to do at water holes.
It is important that all players enter their name, Team name and player Id onto their cards. This makes the compilation of the scores and team results so much easier. Failure to identify the card correctly will mean the score may not be entered.
In the 2nd round the best Team score was made by Essential Energy (Gp 2) with 83.5 and who beat Grant Howell AE on 95.5. The handicapping will get into them. The closest contest was a half-point win by Corn Stars (Gp 4) over Walkers AgnVet. Big winners last week, Forbes Auto, went down to Murray's Mates (Gp 1) by a point.
The Best member nett score was made by Liam Fraser (Postie), with the Best non-member nett score made Jordan Hartwig (Essential Energy). No doubt there will be some handicap changes there. The ball sweep went to 36 nett. Balls for members will go onto their account while non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
With good sunshine and daylight saving we should be able to get out there, keep swinging and make sure we all have fun.
