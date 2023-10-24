Saturday's National Barbecue Championships in Forbes a great family day out

Follow your nose to South Circle Oval this Saturday because the National BBQ Championships are on and there's a great day of family entertainment too.
While our competitors fire up the barbecues, celebrity chef Hayden Quinn will demonstrate how to cook up beef steaks with curry leaves and Grilled Onion Kale Salad.
The kids are going to be occupied with roving entertainment, jumping castles and giant lawn games, we've even heard our firies are bringing the truck down!
So the adults can grab a drink at the bar thanks to Forbes Rugby Club, something to eat from one of our food vendors and check out what's cooking.
Teams go into competition from 2pm with prizes for the best beef, pork, chicken and lamb.
Queensland's Beefy Brothers are on their way with their eye on this title so we're looking for our local teams to step up to the barbecue plate and accept the challenge.
The team had success at the Emerald BBQ and Beer Fest and team captain Dave Rach told Forbes Shire Council they're looking forward to the trip to Forbes.
"It will be well worth it, especially with a $10,000 prize pool," Dave said.
Read all about it and get those last minute team registrations in online - links on the National BBQ Championships Forbes Facebook page.
There'll be live music from Georgia Sideris, followed by Em, Cler and Jo to ensure a very relaxed evening by our beautiful lake.
This event is free for spectators to attend. Tickets available via 123Tix.com.au
