Another great day out at Homegrown

Another Homegrown Parkes event is done and dusted!
Thank you to our amazing volunteers and contributors. 50 Stallholders and Food Vendors provided entertainment, demonstrations, locally made goods, food and heaps more.
With the temperature forecast to be 36 degrees with windy conditions, we were pretty fortunate with how the day panned out.
Homegrown Parkes supported Pink Up Parkes in their fundraising and awareness raising efforts for the McGrath Foundation in support of our local Breast Care Nurse. Thank you for supporting this cause.
Locals are getting accustomed to the Crop Swap concept and came out in force with local produce and goods for swapping. The next separate Crop Swap event will be held on 18 November.
Demonstrations from presenters Wendy Muffet (fermentation), Kath Whitchurch (sourdough) and Bill Tink (worm farms) were well patronised.
A big thank you to our entertainers Alyssa Miller, Parkes Shire Concert Band and the Parkes Music and Dramatic Society. Our feedback is already showing us how much the community value the musical contribution to the event.
The Animal Nursery organised by Tanya Barnes and her family was a massive hit with children and adults alike.
30 stallholders sold goods ranging from dog treats, handmade goods, preserves, jams, garden art, plants, handmade tables, macrame, kodedamas, Spanish resources, sewing, pottery and ceramics, keyrings, earrings, honey, candles, art and heaps more! Food was not lacking either with coffee and pastries, BBQ and Bacon & Egg Rolls, Vietnamese Food, Greek Food, Brisket Burgers, Cupcakes, Sugar Cookies, Donuts, home baked goods, Popcorn and Hot Dogs.
We are grateful to CMOC-NorthParkes, who through their Community Investment Program, provided funds to assist in with entertainment, face painting, jumping castle. Thanks to the Parkes Action Club for covering the management of the Jumping Castle and Parkes Shire Council staff who impressed everyone with their support and 'can do' attitude.
The Homegrown Parkes Committee, made up of members of Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council contributors thank you for making this event fun, inviting and educational for our community.
If you attended the event, we would love your feedback. The link for feedback can be found on our facebook page or on our Central West Lachlan Landcare website under Homegrown Parkes. Stallholders and food vendors have received an additional link for feedback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.