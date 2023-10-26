Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Another great day out at Homegrown

By Marg Applebee
October 26 2023 - 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demonstrations including this sourdough presentation from Kath Whitchurch were popular at Saturday's Homegrown event. Picture supplied
Demonstrations including this sourdough presentation from Kath Whitchurch were popular at Saturday's Homegrown event. Picture supplied

Another Homegrown Parkes event is done and dusted!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.