From the mayor's desk: Council achievements and housing crisis on agenda this week

This week I had the pleasure of hosting AR Bluett judges, an award that is presented to an innovative and progressive council every year.
It was no trouble to show them everything that we are proud of here, and the progress that we as a Council are making to ensure our community continues to thrive, with or without challenges.
Of course there were the obvious highlights - the relocation of the Visitor Information Centre to the former Lachlan Vintage Village and all the work that is being done in partnership with the local government around our Lake Forbes precinct - but there is a lot of innovation behind the scenes as well.
The Water Treatment Plant has had a major upgrade, we are working with our local businesses to aid them in adapting to changes in liquid trade waste compliance, the manner in which we dealt with communications to you, our beloved and resilient community, during the devastating floods last year, just to name a few.
Our social media presence; consistent, accurate and constant updates on road conditions; the visibility of our Council leaders; and the prompt and ongoing access to support and recovery has been widely acclaimed and is something that we are proud of.
These amazing achievements, only made possible by our dedicated and professional staff, support from the community, business and government, have seen Forbes shortlisted for the Regional Category - one of two. The winner will be announced on 12 November.
The gloves are off, the tongs are shining and the heat is definitely on at Grinsted Oval this Saturday. Who is the champion barbecuer? Will the title stay in Forbes, or will it head north to our Queensland foodies?
This Saturday the much-anticipated National BBQ Championships is set to sizzle, and just as with the majority of our events, there is sure to be something for everyone - I can't wait to meet our celebrity chef Hayden Quinn!
All the details can be found on the National BBQ Championships Forbes Facebook page or the Forbes Shire Council website. Spectating at this event is free but make sure you register your attendance at 123tix.com.au
Finally, the state's housing crisis is still in the spotlight.
Forbes is no stranger to housing shortage, and is continually working towards addressing this, for example by releasing land at Goldridge Estate, and working with the government for housing solutions in north Forbes.
It is important however, to understand councils are not to blame for the crisis - we approve 97 per cent of applications submitted, it is a complex issue and there is so many contributing factors - not the least shortages of materials and labour, rising interest rates, falling house prices.
Enjoy your weekend, and God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM
Forbes Mayor
