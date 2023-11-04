Forbes Advocate
Council to explore partnership to expand childcare

November 4 2023 - 5:09pm
Forbes Shire Council chambers. File picture
Forbes Shire Council is to look at partnering with a local childcare centre by providing a block of land for its expansion.

