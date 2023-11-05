Great night puts a spotlight on women's health - and raises funds

There was a full house at Flannery's Pharmacy on October 26 and for the very best of reasons.
The pharmacy hosted a women's health night as part of a month-long "pink" campaign.
An estimated 75 ladies gathered on the night to hear from physiotherapist Matiese Byrnes, Women's Health Nurse Jen Shady, Naturopath Alice Flannery and McGrath Breast Care Nurse, Dianne Green.
Pharmacist in charge Kate French said it was a great night.
It was an opportunity to connect women with some of the health services that are available and how they can help.
"We had such a wide age range that attended and we were able to cater everyone by talking through all the stages of a woman's life and I think everybody found something that resonated with them," Ms French said.
"Then at the end Di Green talked more specifically about breast cancer - that was great as well."
Two key messages from that were: you're never too young to start self-checking; and you're never too old to stop getting mammograms.
Ms French extended her thanks to the panel and also to all those who attended on the night, or supported the awareness and fundraising efforts through the month.
There's been a coffee morning, bake sale and sausage sizzle, with a raffle sold through the month raising $1200.
Women's health nurse Jen is back at Flannery's for her clinic on November 23, bookings through the pharmacy.
Jen is in Forbes every month and can talk through any women's health issues: puberty to menopause and beyond.
