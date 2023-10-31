Lambert and Strudwick pair to win Memorial on busy weekend of bowls

Competition bowls while hosting social events has resulted in a busy schedule at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie'.
On the greens the club staged a successful Don Drabsch Memorial last Saturday while on Sunday the final of the Major Fours was a highlight along with more games in A and B Pairs.
"It's been a busy successful time at the club which is always welcomed," club manager Jeff Nicholson said, adding that's expected to continue in the festive season.
Scott 'Scooter' Andrews, son-in-law of the late Don Drabsch was at the helm of the highly successful bowls day on Saturday and thanked all who contributed.
"We went close to having a full field with one team pulling out late, but that happens," he said.
"Clubs from around the district had players involved but it was good to see our own members amongst the prize-money. While we had good comment on bowls we also had feedback as to hospitality and lunch served.
"It has been suggested that next year we have an 'open gender' carnival but that is yet to be decided. A lot of the success for the day goes to our sponsors, they are terrific and include - Central West Bowling Insurance Brokers (BCI); Austasia Animal Products; Advanced Animal Nutrition; Bernardi Marketplace; RMB Matthew Williams Lawlers and of course the Drabsch family."
Play was 3-bowl pairs in three games over 12 ends for prize-money of $4000, 1st $1400, 2nd $900, 3rd $620, 4th $400, 5th $200. Round winners $160.
Taking top prize were popular Forbes players Grant Lambert and Lyall Strudwick with three wins plus 40; second Mitch and Jarred Andrews three wins plus 18; third Greg Weekes and Brett Myors (Eugowra) three wins plus 15; fourth Viv Russell and 'Scooter' Andrews three wins plus 11; fifth Braden Davis snr and jnr (Condobolin) two wins plus 19.
Round winners - 1st game Tony Wilson and Wilkins (Orange) plus 16; 2nd game Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney plus 14; 3rd Chris Harris and Ricky Frame (Parkes) plus 11.
Sunday afternoon saw the final of the Major Fours where the experience of the Williams brothers, Geoff and Bruce, proved vital as they held reign for Denny Byrnes and Bob Grant winning 29-5 over Sid Morris, Cliff Nelson, Lyall Strudwick and Scott McKellar with the game finishing on 18 ends.
After winning the first end that was it for the McKellar four, the score 6-1 after five then 17-3 after 10. Time was then played out as the Williams four set their sights on celebration drinks which followed.
In A and B Pairs semi finals have been decided Kerry Roach and 'Bert' Bayley set to play Ray Drabsch and 'Scooter' Andrews while at the other end Cheree Vincent and Geoff Williams take on Alan Hilder and John Cutler.
To reach the semi final Kerry and 'Bert' had few problems on Sunday afternoon winning 31-13 in 23 ends over Ron Thurlow and 'Booza' Bolam. They led 5-0 after four then 9-5 after eight, 19-5 after 13 before a slight recovery by Ron and 'Booza' to see the score 19-10 after 17. By now the bird had flown.
It wasn't quite as easy for Alan and John who scraped home 28-26 in the scheduled 25 ends over Dale Scott and Denny Byrnes. Close all the way, 7-all after seven, 9-all after 10, 14-all after 15, 16-all after 17 before Dale and Denny led 25-16 after 21.
This spurred Alan and John to find their best under pressure winning the last four ends 13-1 highlighted with a five on the last and a place in the semi finals.
As expected banter was at the forefront in the Drabsch/Andrews combination on Sunday morning as they won 26-20 over Laurie Crouch and Brett Davenport in the scheduled 25 ends.
In an evenly contested game Laurie and Brett jumped out to lead 6-2 after five with Ray and 'Scooter' answering with a four on the next for 6-all. They then hit the lead, one not to be give up for 12-6 after 10, 15-14 after 16 then 26-16 after 22.
SOCIAL BOWLS - Trevor Currey was the 'toast' of the ladies last Wednesday morning drawing them out as 1st and 2nd winners. What a man, what a gentleman!
First winners were Ann Nixon and Robyn Mattiske with a resounding 16-8 win over Therese Davis and Ann McKay. Ann and Robyn led 10-5 after seven.
Second card drawn winners Pam Parson and Colleen Liebich 18-5 in 13 ends over Carmel Murray and Kay Toohey leading 8-1 after six ends.
Back to the 'real' play where a couple of crafty bowlers in Bill Looney and Don Craft had the better of John Baass and Irene Riley winning 12-10 in 16 ends only ever one or two in front all journey.
Barry White and Bruce Williams won 18-12 in 18 over Fred Vogelsang and Peter Hocking leading 9-2 at half time. Next door Paul Baker led superbly for 'one down the back' Kerry Duntan easy winners 35-5 in 18 over Terry Molloy and John Gorton.
He also did it in play as Mr Currey teamed up with Gail Mackay and Annette Tisdell to win 14-11 over Bill O'Connell, Ray Dunstan and Tony Bratton in 14 ends.
In the last Dan Wright and Tania Elsley were comfortable 21-9 winners at the finish in 16 over Ivan Hodges and Bill Scott having to came from behind 6-7 at half time.
Interesting to note with a handful of regular Wednesday players missing last week it was felt if these had competed a record for recent times of over 40 may have eventuated.
Good fields continued on THURSDAY afternoon with 22 players for the $420 jackpot with resting touchers going to Denny Byrnes, Allan Hilder and Jay Diaz while Denny made it a double picking up a raspberry as did Lyall Strudwick.
First winning rink to 'Bessy' Besgrove and Tony Bratton with a 19-13 win over Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips in 22 ends leading 6-0 after five then 12-2 after 11 then 16-5 after 16.
Second win to the triples game where Jay Diaz, Allan Hilder and Chris Bechwith won 22-12 in 18 over Joyce Boland, Grant Lambert and John Harcus due to a strong finish with the score 10-all after nine.
Tara-Lea Shaw and Scott McKellar won 22-20 in 22 over Max Vincent and Viv Russell just front at 11-9 after 11. Ron Thurlow and Glenn Kearney won 20-14 in 22 over Darryl Griffith and Wayne Burton.
In the last Denny Byrnes and 'Poss' Jones won 28-12 over Bob Grant and Lyall Strudwick with the score 10-all after 11 of 22 ends. Winning the last seven ends 14-0 told the story.
Hey won on the green earlier then won the meat raffle in the club on SUNDAY morning. Luck was on the side of Ray Drabsch and "Scooter' Andrews.
Jackpot was $120 while Peter Tisdell won the only resting toucher. On the green Jamie Dukes and Dale Scott won 18-13 in the scheduled 16 ends over Dave Freeboy and Al Phillips only leading 9-6 after eight.
Terry Molloy and John Cuter terrorised Lyn Bokeyar and Viv Russell winning 17-16 with nothing separating the two all game. In the last the family tree of Peter Greenhalgh and Shayne Staines won 20-10 over Peter Tisdell and Alan Hilder.
WHAT'S ON: Social bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am; indoor bowls - Monday 2pm; Pool Comp - Friday 7pm; Croquet - Sunday 9.30am; Bingo - Friday 1pm.
Catering for all parties, get-togethers etc.
