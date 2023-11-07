Forbes Advocate
Parents and carers: these free workshops will help you keep kids safe in car

November 8 2023 - 7:00am
The correct selection, installation and adjustment of child car seats is vital in ensuring children's safety when travelling in vehicles. Picture supplied
Parents, carers and grandparents of young children are invited to attend one of two free online workshops being held to provide important safety information about child car seats.

Local News

