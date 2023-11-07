What's on in and around Forbes in November

ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS
Saturday, November 11
It's Rotary Ipomoea's final market for the year. Come along and find a Christmas gift, enjoy the new coffee outlet in the park and breakfast and buy a Rotary sausage sandwich. Lions Park from 8am to 12.30pm.
REMEMBRANCE DAY
Saturday, November 11
Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites community members to gather at the Cenotaph for a service to remember those who died or suffered in wars or conflicts. This day marks the anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914-18).
COUNTRY MUSIC MUSTER
Sunday, November 12
Forbes Country Music Club November muster Sunday 12th November 2023 1pm at Club Forbes. Our guest artist for November is the talented Jan Hurst of Country Keys and Strings who recently appeared at our Bedgerabong Country Music Campout. $5 entry, under 17 free. Lucky door raffles, lucky numbers, raffles and Members Draw on the day. All welcome - All genres of music welcomed. Come along and entertain us.
REFLECTION SERVICE
November 14
On behalf of the Eugowra Recovery Advisory Committee the community is invited to come together to mark the anniversary of the November 2022 floods at 9.30am at Apex Park, Eugowra.
LIONS MARKETS
Saturday, November 18
The Lions Markets are here for the final time this year! Come on down to Lions Park, browse the stalls, get something to eat and support the Forbes and District Lions raffle.
BOARDIES FOR BOYS TO BUSH
November 24
Boys to the Bush are asking all workplaces, schools and organisations to jump on board and wear board shorts to work and school in a bid to raise funds to support the charity's life changing work with disadvantaged and disengaged male youth. For more information on how you can get involved, and to access a fundraising kit, please visit https://allonboardbttb2023.raisely.com/
WHITE RIBBON DAY
Friday, November 24
Please join the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence committee for White Ribbon Day in Lions Park on Friday, November 24. Meet in Lions Park at 10am to march around the lake from 10.30. There will be guest speakers back in the park from 10.45am. There is the opportunity to sign the White Ribbon pledge and have a barbecue lunch. For more information or to RSVP contact community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone Sarah Savage on 6850 2300.
SPRINGVALE CUP
November 25
The Springvale Cup, established in 2019, is an annual Rugby Union tournament with a charitable focus and this year it's coming to Forbes to raise funds for Forbes and Eugowra. Play will take place at Spooner Oval as it's cricket season and the rugby fields will be in use.
CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL
From December 1
Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival returns the first weekend in December! Deliver your entries to Forbes Town Hall between 7am and 10am on the Friday, then visit from 1pm to 5pm Friday; from 9am to 5pm Saturday or 9am to 2pm Sunday. There will be a $5 fee to enter your exhibit. Entry to view the festival is $5 per adult. All proceeds support local Rotary Ipomoea projects.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL
Friday, December 8
The Amazing Forbes Christmas carnival is back on December 8, 2023, in Templar and Rankin streets. Have you booked your stall? Email forbes.businesschambernsw@gmail.com for a booking form.
CAROLS IN THE PARK
Saturday, December 9
Save the date! Get set to sing the festive season in at Carols in Victoria Park. Forbes Town and District Band is getting ready for this event of the year!
