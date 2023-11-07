What's on in and around Forbes in November

Please join the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence committee for White Ribbon Day in Lions Park on Friday, November 24. Meet in Lions Park at 10am to march around the lake from 10.30. There will be guest speakers back in the park from 10.45am. There is the opportunity to sign the White Ribbon pledge and have a barbecue lunch. For more information or to RSVP contact community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone Sarah Savage on 6850 2300.