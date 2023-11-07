Time to nominate our great locals for Australia Day honours

Do you know someone who makes a significant contribution to our community? Who has made outstanding achievements in their field?
Nominations for Forbes' 2024 Australia Day awards are now open with the opportunity to recognise our Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen and Senior Citizen.
The awards are open to residents across the Forbes Shire and nomination forms are now available on the Council website.
Nominees will be invited to and honours recipients named at a dinner at the Town Hall concourse on Thursday, January 25.
That will remove the conflict around the date for First Nations nominees, Mayor Phyllis Miller said at the October council meeting.
"We had a really good Australia day (committee) meeting and we're trying to get a balance of what we do and what we don't do so we're going to have a wound-back dinner for the people who are nominated," Mayor Miller said.
"We're just going to have a buffet dinner out on the concourse with a few drinks out in the courtyard and we'll announce the winner."
The party on the lake on January 26 will be a community event, she added.
Download the Citizen of the Year nomination form here: (PDF 137.1KB)
Completed forms can be returned to Council's Community Relations Officer, Sarah Savage at community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or 02 6850 2300 before 5pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
