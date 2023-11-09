Forbes Advocate
We remember: Gather at the Cenotaph Saturday, November 11

By Forbes Rsl Sub Branch
November 9 2023 - 4:02pm
RSL Sub Branch secretary Allan Bauman and president Bryan Jones extend an invitation to the community to gather at the Cenotaph from 10.30am Saturday.
The Forbes RSL sub-Branch are inviting all those interested to the Rememberance Day Ceremony on Saturday, 11th November to be held at the Harold St cenotaph commencing at 10:30 am.

