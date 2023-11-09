We remember: Gather at the Cenotaph Saturday, November 11

The Forbes RSL sub-Branch are inviting all those interested to the Rememberance Day Ceremony on Saturday, 11th November to be held at the Harold St cenotaph commencing at 10:30 am.
It is hoped that many locals will want to attend, as wreaths may be laid by those wishing to do so.
Students from both the High School and Red Bend Catholic College will read out the names of all our locals who have fallen in the Great War of 1914-1918
This will be followed by the customary one minute silence at precisely 11:00am.
At the completion of the service refreshments will be served at Club Forbes where those wishing to attend will have a chance to meet members of the Forbes sub-Branch.
LEST WE FORGET.
- Forbes RSL Sub Branch
