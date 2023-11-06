Nedd Brockmann nominated for 2024 Young Australian of the Year for NSW

Nedd Brockmann has been nominated for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for NSW.
The boy from Bedgerabong joins melanoma treatment pioneers, a woman saving koalas, childhood cancer heroes, the Founder of Gotcha4Life, a holocaust survivor and a slam poet on the shortlist for NSW honours.
When Nedd moved to Sydney to take up his trade he was shocked by how many people were living on the street - and so moved to do something to help them that he ran from Perth's Cottesloe Beach to Sydney's Bondi Beach.
He completed the run in just 47 days, covering an average 86km a day and raising $2.5 million for homelessness charity Mobilise. With the money, Mobilise started 'Nedd's Kickstart Scholarship', a program aimed at offering employment, direct cash transfers, and ongoing support including housing and financial counselling to people at risk of homelessness.
Nedd's not done yet, as we learned when he was home in Forbes last week with his brand new book and fundraiser chocolate milk.
His fellow nominees for Young Australian of the Year for NSW are:
Further honours nominees are:
2024 Australian of the Year for NSW
2024 Senior Australian of the Year for NSW
2024 Local Hero for NSW
The NSW nominees are among 132 people being recognised across all states and territories.
The NSW award recipients will be announced on Monday 13 November 2023 in a ceremony at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, which will also be available to watch online at australianoftheyear.org.au.
They will then join the other state and territory recipients as national finalists for the national awards announcement on Thursday 25 January 2024 in Canberra.
National Australia Day Council CEO Mark Fraser AO CVO congratulated the NSW nominees on their recognition.
"The nominees for the NSW awards are ordinary people doing the most extraordinary things," said Mark.
"They demonstrate selfless giving, commitment to excellence, passion for community and leadership."
