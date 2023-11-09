The 'heart' of Gooloogong on the market with historic hotel

The iconic Gooloogong Hotel, steeped in over a century of history, is now on the market, offering an exceptional opportunity for prospective owners to take the reins of this beloved establishment.
Originally established in 1911, the Gooloogong Hotel has been a cornerstone of the community for generations.
In 1937, significant expansions were made, solidifying its place as a hub of hospitality in the region.
Current owners, Sarah and Peter Windus have lovingly cared for the hotel since 2015, shaping it into a multifaceted destination that offers an array of amenities and say they will miss their loyal clinetell.
"Peter and I have so many happy memories of the hotel over the years, but above all we will miss the endless amount of great people that have walked through the doors and left a mark on us, telling us their stories, good and bad, their generosity, kindness," Sarah said.
Ms WIndus said they have made great friendships we which they will continue to have for the rest of their lives.
Patrons took to social media when they heard of the prospective sale.
"It has always been the 'go-to' to catch up with mates after work, at the end of a hard week, or just another Saturday night," Jane Thompson said.
"The pub brought the town alive. It's the heart of Gooloogong," Ms Thompson said.
For Garry Cotter, another loyal patron, the pub holds a special place.
"Been there many times, great pub would be a great investment.
"It's the only pub in town a pub is the heart and soul of a town looking forward to meeting the new owners," Mr Cotter said.
The hotel boasts 10 accommodation rooms, three versatile shopfronts, a vibrant bar area, and a fully secure expansive beer garden complete with a large stage for performances. It also features two dining areas, a private function space on the balcony ideal for live music and A La Carte dining, as well as a children's play area. The hotel's proximity to one of Australia's largest dairies further cements its status as a central point of activity in the area.
