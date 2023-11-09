Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

'It's not OK': Forbes medical practice opens up on flood rebuild battle

November 9 2023 - 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It's not OK': Forbes medical practice opens up on flood rebuild battle
'It's not OK': Forbes medical practice opens up on flood rebuild battle

Forbes Medicine and Mind didn't miss a day of service delivery in the wake of the floods that inundated their practice in November 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.