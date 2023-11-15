Stellar start: Lachlan U18s undefeated in debut western women's campaign

The Lachlan District Under 18s have finished their debut western women's rugby league season as minor premiers, undefeated in the eight-round competition.
Two teams from our brand new Lachlan women's rugby league club have qualified for their major semi-finals to be played in Bathurst this Sunday.
Our Under 12s will meet Panorama Platypi and Under 18s Woodbridge.
Our Under 14s only missed out by a point, with a draw when they needed one more win to qualify.
Delighted Under 18s and Opens coach Troy Gosper said it was very pleasing for the brand new club.
The 18s capped their season with a 60-nil win over Castlereagh at the Red Bend grounds on Saturday.
Parkes star Elizabeth MacGregor scored multiple tries and Forbes Kirby Maslin was another to give a stellar performance.
"They've just gone above and beyond," Gosper said of his team.
"They play together well, they get on well, they're just a really good bunch of girls."
It's been particularly impressive given the range of experience among the players, with some of those who had tackle rugby league experience having played on opposing teams in previous seasons.
Gosper knew he had plenty of talent in the squad, but he wasn't sure how it would all come together.
"A couple of the experienced girls have been really good ... they've just brought (the inexperienced players) along with them, been really good to them and a few of our inexperienced ones are having really good games," Gosper said.
While they've never had huge numbers, the girls have proven committed - and they've been fortunate to avoid injury.
And they're absolutely loving it, Gosper added.
All eyes will be on the Lachlan girls this weekend, but Gosper knows they need to be on top of their game - with a focus on defence through the middle.
And the former Woodbridge coach, with five premierships, knows that better than anyone.
"We have to turn up to training this week and put in the hard work and make sure we're good to go in Bathurst on Sunday," he said.
"They've got some pretty good big forwards but our girls are up to the task.
"Our forwards have been leading the way for us, they're really good.
"If we stick to what we've been doing and don't lose our head we'll be fine."
While the Lachlan Opens haven't progressed to the finals, there is Forbes interest in that competition.
Amy, April and Maggie Townsend continue with the Goannas and they take on Vipers in their Opens semi-final at Pride Park in Orange at 2.15pm on Saturday.
Lachlan would love to have supporters along to cheer the girls on this Sunday.
