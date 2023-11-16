Salvos and Khub team up to share Christmas cheer

Are you in a position to help brighten someone's Christmas this year?
The Salvos and Khub have launched their Christmas toy appeal, to provide Christmas gifts to families in need.
Brand new toys and gifts - unwrapped - can be donated at KHub Forbes or through the Forbes and Parkes Salvos family stores.
Donations of gifts for children and teens of all ages are very welcome, gift cards can also be donated but should be given directly to a store manager.
Gifts donated locally will be distributed within our local communities, through our Salvos.
Families can register for gifts for children in their care at the Salvos stores:
You're asked to fill in an application form before November 30.
Families will be contacted and given a time slot to come to the Salvos store to collect gifts in December.
The KMart Wishing Tree Appeal has been helping families in need for more than 35 years.
More than $5.6 million and more than $10 million in gifts has been distributed to people in need at Christmas in those years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.