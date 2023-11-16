Forbes Advocate
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Salvos and Khub team up to share Christmas cheer

Updated November 16 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Glenn Constable, the Salvos' Wendy Broome with KHub store manager Jessica Storm, assistant store manager Taylah MacKinnon, Annabelle Cole-Macindoe, Aleesha Saville, Tracey Little and Katie O'Malley. Picture supplied
Volunteer Glenn Constable, the Salvos' Wendy Broome with KHub store manager Jessica Storm, assistant store manager Taylah MacKinnon, Annabelle Cole-Macindoe, Aleesha Saville, Tracey Little and Katie O'Malley. Picture supplied

Are you in a position to help brighten someone's Christmas this year?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.