Fatal crash on Newell, highway closed at West Wyalong

A man has died following a crash near West Wyalong overnight.
A utility and truck have collided on the Newell Highway at West Wyalong, about 100km south of Forbes, about 11.45pm Thursday.
Emergency services were called but the driver of the ute, the sole occupant, died at the scene, a statement released by NSW Police on Friday morning said.
As of 8.30am Friday, the Newell Highway remains closed in both directions with traffic diversions in place.
The truck driver was uninjured and taken to West Wyalong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene, which is being forensically examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
