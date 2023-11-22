What's on in and around Forbes this week

November 23
Join us in Eugowra for our very first Christmas Shopping night! Browse and support local businesses, Thursday November 23, from 5pm - 7.30pm.
November 24
Boys to the Bush are asking workplaces, schools and organisations to jump on board and wear board shorts to work and school in a bid to raise funds to support the charity's work with disadvantaged and disengaged male youth. For more information, and a fundraising kit, please visit https://allonboardbttb2023.raisely.com/
Friday, November 24
Please join the Forbes Domestic and Family Violence committee for White Ribbon Day in Lions Park on Friday, November 24. Meet in Lions Park at 10am to march around the lake from 10.30. There will be guest speakers back in the park from 10.45am.
Saturday, November 25
Come along to Victoria Park between 8am and midday for fresh, regional produce!
Saturday, November 25
Forbes Rugby Club hosts the Springvale Cup carnival at Spooner Oval, with rugby on field as well as auctions and dinner to raise funds for Forbes and Eugowra in the wake of the 2022 floods. There's a mix of Golden Oldies and open rugby to be played with the first game from 10.30am and action through the early afternoon.
From December 1
Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival returns the first weekend in December! Deliver your entries to Forbes Town Hall between 7am and 10am on the Friday, then visit from 1pm to 5pm Friday; from 9am to 5pm Saturday or 9am to 2pm Sunday. There will be a $5 fee to enter your exhibit. Entry to view the festival is $5 per adult. All proceeds support local Rotary Ipomoea projects.
Friday, December 8
The Amazing Forbes Christmas carnival is back on December 8, 2023, in Templar and Rankin streets. Email forbes.businesschambernsw@gmail.com to book your stall.
Saturday, December 9
Save the date! Get set to sing the festive season in at Victoria Park.
December 24
The major prizes will be drawn in the Find it in AMAZING Forbes Christmas prize draw, with $500 prizes drawn each Thursday until then. Shop in participating businesses, where you see the trees, and make sure you scan the QR code to get your entries in electronically or use the paper form in store!
