Birth to Kinder Reading Day is back with fun for everyone

Reading day returned on Friday with families and children from local schools and preschools enjoying a morning of fun at Nelson Park.
Bubbles and play-doh, dancing and sand, craft and of course stories - plenty of stories - were all part of the fun and learning.
Forbes Birth to Kinder president Bethany Osborne described the event as "fantastic" with lots of community involvement - including some great helpers from Forbes High School.
Organisers selected some of their favourite books and activities helped to explore those: The Green Sheep is one example with some themed craft the children enjoyed.
Music and movement provided lots of fun as well as the sort of rhyming and rhythm that support development.
Local firefighters, council rangers and nurses all supported the day with activities, and we can look forward to it continuing every year.
