Save the date: Forbes Christmas Carnival returns December 8

Let the fun begin. Forbes Christmas Carnival is ready roll and will open to the public at 5pm on Friday 8 December.
Forbes Business Chamber is pleased to bring the carnival festivities to the community and hope that lots of people will join in and celebrate.
"There are market stalls, giant games, rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines, jumping castles, Tea Cup merry-go-round and arts and craft activities," Aaron Acheson, Forbes Business Chamber president, said.
"Food is provided by established Forbes businesses and food vans that will be dotted around the site."
The Carnival will be located in the central business area of Templar Street, Rankin and Battye streets.
The committee ask that vehicles are removed from the site no later than 12 noon for the street closures to take place prior to set up beginning.
"Forbes and the surrounding villages are well and truly due for a fabulous Christmas celebration," Mr Acheson said.
"There will be so much to see and do such as face painting, free balloon hand outs and even a visit from Mr and Mrs Claus."
Entertainment and music are on the stage located at the junction of the two streets. Thank to many people who have offered to assist and a huge thank you to those who are participating.
Many businesses have been very generous with their time and funds and have worked tirelessly to get the Christmas spirit alive and well in Forbes.
Keep clicking on the QR every time you purchase at a participating business to be in the draw to win.
The colourful Find It In Forbes Christmas tree will be displayed out the front of their store. Remember there's a manual form to fill out in store for the draws if you need it, just ask.
