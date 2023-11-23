Forbes Advocate
Save the date: Forbes Christmas Carnival returns December 8

November 23 2023 - 4:08pm
Santa arrives in Forbes for the 2022 Christmas carnival. File picture
Let the fun begin. Forbes Christmas Carnival is ready roll and will open to the public at 5pm on Friday 8 December.

Local News

