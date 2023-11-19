Service restored with official opening of Diane Smith Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre

Another vital service is open again in Eugowra - and will now be known as The Diane Smith (Townsend) Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre.
Diane's family attended the official opening on Saturday, as the community recognised her commitment as the centre's long-time receptionist and as a member of the volunteer committee.
The original Eugowra Medical Centre Building was opened in 1965, built with funds raised by the township on land donated by the late John W Lees, chair Ray Agustin said.
In the decades since it had twice been improved, and the groundwork for the most recent renovations began back in 2017.
With Federal and Council funding, through the devastation of the November 2022 flood event where Diane so tragically lost her life, the transformation of the original medical centre and five-bedroom home is complete.
"With good help we are here today: still continuing that legacy our community leaders started in the early 1960s," Mr Agustin said.
"We not only have a facility that meets standards but we have two additional flats that will help raise revenue that will help meet the changing standards and needs, continuing that legacy for our community well into the future."
Diane's sister Mary Norris spoke of how she had worked for the practice for decades, with Dr Danny Stewart, Dr Clair Cupitt and Dr Vikki Wymer.
"She knew most people in Eugowra and followed their journeys ... she always felt every one of them quite personally," Mary said.
Always with a friendly smile and welcome for all, Mr Agustin said.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the Medical Centre, like most of Eugowra, was a "scene of utter devastation" in the wake of the flood event.
"There was equipment and furniture strewn all through the building, clearly a lot of damage, and I think like the rest of the community and the nation there was uncertainty about what would happen next," Mr Gee said.
But the passion and vision held through generations in Eugowra, and by Diane, has seen it rebuilt.
"It's been a very emotional week but I think one thing Eugowra has shown this week is that it is able to come together, on this very sad and solemn few days, to not only remember Diane and Les (Vugec) but also to look to the future," Mr Gee said.
"By rebuilding this facility we do look to the future. By rebuilding not only this building but Eugowra, the community, we honour Diane and also Les who loved this community."
Cabonne Deputy Mayor Jamie Jones said the project was funded with $124,000 from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions program, $366,000 from Cabonne Council and $30,000 from the Eugowra Medical Centre.
"This facility is extremely important to the community here and plays an important role in the overall recovery of the community by restoring necessary access to healthcare and mental health services," he asid.
"Looking toward the future, this little town is beginning to thrive again, and this opening of the Eugowra Medical Centre today provides another positive milestone for the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.