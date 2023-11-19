Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Service restored with official opening of Diane Smith Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre

Updated November 20 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another vital service is open again in Eugowra - and will now be known as The Diane Smith (Townsend) Memorial Eugowra Medical Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.