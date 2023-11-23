Cabonne Council calls for input on Eugowra flood study

Following the devastating flooding that was experienced at Eugowra in November 2022, Cabonne Council has secured funding from the NSW Government to undertake a review and update of the existing flood risk management study and plan for the township.
The Flood Study is an important first step in the floodplain risk management process for this area and will be managed by Council according to the NSW Government's Flood Prone Lands Policy, the Cabonne Council website says.
The flood study will:
Following the completion of the Flood Study Update, the consultants will undertake a review and update of the existing flood risk management study and plan for Eugowra, to help Council refine its plans for mitigating and managing the effects of the existing, future, and continuing flood risk at Eugowra.
An important first step in the process is to gather information on recent flood events and to appraise what flood related issues are important to the community.
Residents and business owners are asked to provide their input through an online questionnaire, by Friday December 22.
Go online to www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/Council/Public-Notices/Eugowra-Flood-Study to find out more and for the questionnaire.
