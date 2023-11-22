Forbes Advocate
Free carseat safety checks in Parkes, Forbes this December

November 23 2023 - 9:00am
It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe. Picture supplied
Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Parkes on Tuesday 5 December 2023 and in Forbes on Wednesday 6 December 2023.

