Free carseat safety checks in Parkes, Forbes this December

Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Parkes on Tuesday 5 December 2023 and in Forbes on Wednesday 6 December 2023.
The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that these free child restraint checking days will now be held bi-annually as they are usually well patronised and are important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.
"Due to the success of previous events, we've received funding to offer this service twice a year to residents in Parkes and Forbes - one round of checking days will be held in late November/early December and the other round will be in April/May," Ms Suitor said.
The upcoming child restraint checking days will be held in Parkes on Tuesday 5 December from 11am - 3pm in the carpark at Kelly Reserve and in Forbes on Wednesday 6 December from 11am - 3pm in the carpark at Lions Park.
The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. Research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.
"Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint.
"It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe," Ms Suitor said.
Bookings are essential - phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.
Information about the child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available.
