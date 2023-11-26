Topsoil Organics recognised as State leaders in sustainability

Topsoil Organics has been awarded the NSW Business Excellence in Sustainability Award - and this Forbes-based business is only just getting going.
Dan and Lana Nicholson's vision for the Central West Nutrient Return Centre keeps growing and right now their focus is on zero waste to landfill by the end of this calendar year.
They have almost completed a $4 million build of shed and equipment that will clean the packaging and plastics that come in to the facility, where they turn excess supermarket produce and green bin waste into compost for broadacre application.
They're already depackaging the food that comes out of supermarkets. Soon they'll have black soldier fly larvae completely cleaning those plastics so they too can be reused.
Excellence in Sustainability isn't the first major gong the Topsoil Organics team has received, they won Excellence in Small Business at the State awards in 2022. But this award means a lot.
"The sustainability for us is the passion of why we do it all," Lana said.
Dan and Lana have backgrounds in agriculture and soil science, and their focus was always on improving soil health.
"We're big on taking a problem product that we believe has value," Lana said.
More than finding a way to deal with a waste product, it's about actually turning what would have become rubbish to something of value to someone else.
Their zero-to-landfill goal was not even something they knew was possible 10 years ago.
"It was a vision but we didn't think there was a solution," Dan said.
But as policies have tightened down on the need to reduce - and eventually stop - food waste ending up in landfill, the need to find a way to decontaminate that waste so it can be used has increased.
The Nicholsons have proven they're willing to research and invest in the technologies to make it happen.
Achieving zero-to-landfill will change the industry, Dan added.
"The world is watching," he said. "If we make this work we're the first organics facility to be zero to landfill."
Even the soldier fly larvae that will clean the food packaging will be processed to become protein in pet food before they become flies.
"All the way along the process there's so much circular economy and there's so much more we can do," Dan said.
Business NSW, Regional Director - Western NSW, Vicki Seccombe said Topsoil Organics' win was incredibly exciting.
"The initiatives being pursued demonstrates great ingenuity and it's so exciting that it's happening right here in Western NSW," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.