From the mayor's desk: White Ribbon, Talk2mebro in town this week

White Ribbon Day is being held in Forbes at Lions Park on Friday 24 November, a day focussing on bringing an end men's violence towards women.
This year already 58 women have been killed by a current or former partner, that's around one wife / friend / mother / daughter / niece every nine days. It is a national crisis.
White Ribbon Day starts at 10am and includes a march around the lake, guest speakers, support services and a free barbecue lunch.
Make sure you RSVP to show your support to this important issue by getting in contact with Council's Community team on 6850 2300 or email community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Talk2mebro is bringing a community support and suicide prevention session to Forbes Ski Dam this Saturday morning, and I urge everyone to take part in this free event.
Council is proud to sponsor this as it promotes important conversations that we need to have, our whole community is impacted when we lose someone to suicide.
The morning will see beginner breathwork, ice baths (not compulsory!), coffee, breakfast and a chat with the Talk2mebro team.
For more information and to register please head to Eventbrite, or to our website.
Lifeline Central West is also hosting an Accidental Counsellor Course on Monday 27 November, aimed at giving you skills if you find yourself in the position of supporting a family member, friend, customer through a crisis - focussing on recognising, responding and referring.
To register for this free course: https://lifelinecentralwest.org.au/event/W03_AC/
I am honoured to have been elected to the LGNSW Board as Regional/Rural Vice President at the recent annual conference in Sydney.
It is another avenue that I am excited to explore in advocating for all issues regional and rural, and I am excited about ensuring that our country voices are heard, our issues are raised and I look forward to representing this vital sector of NSW.
Finally, this week is Asbestos Awareness Week. With all the ongoing repairs and renovations after last year's devastating floods, please be mindful and careful of any work you are undertaking yourself.
If you are not sure, check it out, and if you do happen to have asbestos - please for your own health and that of others, get professional advice and dispose of it legally.
Until next week, God bless.
Phyllis Miller, OAM - Forbes Mayor
