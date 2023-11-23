Rugby all about community: Springvale Cup Saturday

Rugby has been a huge part of making this town feel like home for our club's new president Sam Parish, and he can't wait to get cracking on a new year in the life of the sport in Forbes.
Kicking it all off is a charity event this Saturday with the Springvale Cup coming to town.
The day will see a mix of old boys and opens teams take the field at Spooner Oval from 10.30am.
Forbes rugby will field a team with others coming from around the central west, Canberra and the Southern Highlands and South Coast regions.
"Hopefully it'll be a really good day - a fun day for all different ages," Parish said.
While play will take place at Spooner Oval everyone will be going back to Forbes Rugby Club for the evening, for a dinner and fundraising.
Tickets for the post-tournament celebration that night can be bought at the door for $56.
Catering is being done by Smoking Brothers Catering from Orange, with a fundraising auction and raffle with some major prizes.
Organisation began under the previous committee, but Parish is delighted this will be the first event for the new-look team.
"We want to make sure that we're more than just rugby," he said.
"The club is a big community thing, that's going to be our focus: creating that culture and being part of our community."
Forbes rugby's marquee event, the President's Lunch, will be back in March 2024 and that's another major local fundraiser.
