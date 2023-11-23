Forbes Advocate
Friday, 24 November 2023
Rugby all about community: Springvale Cup Saturday

Updated November 23 2023 - 10:12pm, first published 10:11pm
Our Forbes Rugby committee Krystelle Ridley Secretary, Randell Grayson Vice President facilities and development, Jayden Scott Social Secretary, Sam Parish President, Lachlan Green Treasurer, Tom Maguire Vice President Senior Rugby, Daniel Beard Vice President Junior Rugby. Not pictured Frazer Duff Vice President Management, Norman Buchanan bar manager and Kate French media officer.
Rugby has been a huge part of making this town feel like home for our club's new president Sam Parish, and he can't wait to get cracking on a new year in the life of the sport in Forbes.

