A service to celebrate: Meals on Wheels turns 70

They knock on the door with a meal, a friendly smile and a warm greeting.
"They" of course are our Meals on Wheels team and this month staff, volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate a very special milestone.
Meals on Wheels is 70 years old and celebrations are being held across the state.
Locally, Meals on Wheels has been up and running since 1966: the first meals rolled out the door on June 27 that year, priced at 30 cents each.
At the very first local meeting was Jean Smith, who joined Forbes celebrations at our Town Hall and had the honour of cutting one of the day's celebration cakes.
Our longest-serving volunteer Margaret Simmonds was given the honour of cutting the second cake: she's been serving Meals on Wheels for more than 45 years.
Margaret was a nurse and the meals prepared at the hospital when she first started helping with the deliveries.
She has had a number of volunteer partners, including her sister Ruth Grant, over her many years of volunteering.
"I enjoy it," she said when asked what's kept her in it for so long.
"I love the pleasant smile they all give to you when you walk through the door with their meals, it lifts you."
The luncheon was an opportunity to acknowledge long-serving volunteers, board members, and all who support the service.
Sheryl Garner from Forbes Meals on Wheels also expressed thanks to the staff who have done a tremendous amount of work, particularly for their commitment through COVID-19 and the related lockdowns.
"The team effort that goes into the running of Forbes Meals on wheels, rostering, compliance, food safety, meal rotation, reporting, invoicing, Work Health and Safety, development and implementing new projects is all appreciated - not to mention organizing meals and also attending and completing meal delivery runs," Ms Garner said.
Special mention was made of two people she would have loved to have at the dinner, the late John Scott, a client of 20 years, and the late Tom Dwyer, a past board member and supporter.
