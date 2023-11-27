Forbes Advocate
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Home again: Ben Hall sculpture back at Vintage Village visitor centre

November 27 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ben Hall is back "home".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.