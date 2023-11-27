Home again: Ben Hall sculpture back at Vintage Village visitor centre

Ben Hall is back "home".
A statue of Hall that was moved from the old Lachlan Vintage Village into town nearly 20 years ago has been placed back at the Newell Highway site.
The likeness of Hall is the work of sculptor Pamela Norman, and was commissioned by the bushranger's greatgrandson, and namesake, as a dedication to the town and people of Forbes.
The statue was unveiled at the beginning of the Ben Hall Festival in 1986 at the then Lachlan Vintage Village.
When the Village closed in 2004 the statue was moved to the Forbes Railway Station when the visitor information service was relocated.
Forbes Shire Councillors voted to put it back out at the former Vintage Village once our new Visitor Information Centre opened on the site.
Cr Michele Herbert said relocating the statue had caused an "uproar" at the time and it would be nice to move it back.
"When you go to the visitor centre one of the highlights is seeing the video Ben Hall," she said.
"I think that remains in the same theme of having him out there - where he originally was, where he was built for.
"To me it's taking back our history that we own and the site where it originated from."
