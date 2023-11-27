Forbes Advocate
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Get those entries in! Christmas Tree Festival opens Friday December 1

Updated November 28 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 11th Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival is this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.