Get those entries in! Christmas Tree Festival opens Friday December 1

The 11th Rotary Ipomoea Christmas Tree Festival is this weekend.
Exhibits can be delivered any time from 8am Friday December 1 to the Forbes Town Hall.
Public viewing is on Friday December 1 from 1pm-5pm, Saturday December 2 9am -5pm and Sunday December 3 from 9am to 2pm.
Exhibitors can collect their entries at 2pm Sunday.
Entry to view the Christmas trees over the weekend is $5 an adult.
Primary aged children are free.
Judging is by popular vote.
Throughout the weekend visitors can vote for their favourite exhibits.
Schools, childcare centres, families and community groups have entered this year.
There are so many community groups that have been enjoying working together to make their entries.
The members of our town's Ambulance service have completed an entry, also the X-ray Department from the hospital have an entry ready.
First time entrants this year are the members of the Mens Shed.
They really should be able to nail up a tree!
Pictured are a few entries from Forbes North School.
A great example of entries big and small, group and individual.
The tree made of loops of white paper has been made by the office ladies at Forbes North.
Each time they have spare printer paper they save it and instead of throwing it out they have created a recycled paper tree!
Year 2 have been collecting the school eggs and have kept tally of all eggs produced.
They are in the process of blowing some of the eggs and making Christmas baubles for their class tree.
Big or small we love them all.
Rotary Ipomoea members encourage you to come along over the weekend to see the amazing creativity of the exhibitors.
