This week on the bowling greens: ladies major singles contenders

While men lawn bowlers have their championship matches under control for 2023 the ladies are in the thick of it deciding their divisional winners.
Last week three more Major Singles matches were decided with the ever improving Robyn Mattiske showing few nerves to come behind twice to win 18-15 over Ann Mackay in the scheduled 25 ends.
Steady play early by Ann had her in the lead 11-2 after eight ends then 14-5 after 13 but her only other end win was a single on No 18. Robyn dominated in the second half with a flurry of singles and a couple of twos in an exciting finish with the score 15-all with only two ends remaining.
Sue White showed her experience to win 25-15 in 21 ends over Lyndie Bokeyar who started well to lead 3-1 after three then 5-4 after seven. It was 8-all after 10 before Sue took control. However, Lyndie did show some fight to have it at 21-15 after 18.
Sue continued her good form in the next round winning in a canter 25-8 in 25 ends over Lyn Simmonds. Look likely that any lady wanting to become major champion had better find the formula to downing one SW.
The Bentick Trophy, long in tradition for Sunday morning bowlers is all the talk in the men's ranks, plus a few ladies, with only a couple of rounds remaining. Three more rounds in the handicap event were finalised last week with a couple of more experienced players showing they will be hard to beat for the much sort after trophy.
Scott Andrews played his best for some weeks to win 36-11 on handicap in 31 ends over Shayne Staines jumping out of the blocks to lead 12-0 after seven. He continued on his merry way leading 25-8 after 22.
Equally impressive was Bert Bayley winning 33-24 in 34 ends over Cheree Vincent who has figured in finals recently. In a tight game it was 4-all after seven, 12-all after 15, 15-all after 18, 21-22 after 25, then 26-23 after 29 prior to Bert winning the last five ends 7-0.
Geoff Brown also produce the 'goods' to win 26-19 in 27 over Kerry Roach, another playing well also figuring in finals over the past few weeks. Only a couple of shots separated the two throughout with Geoff only leading 19-18 after 24 to score 7-1 in the last three ends.
They continue to support WEDNESDAY morning play with seven games last week where the ladies again 'stole the show' as card draw winners with Ann Nixon and Colleen Liebich winning 16-8 in 14 over Jill Taylor and Robyn Mattiske. It was 2-all after four, 6-all after eight then 8-all after 11 and 8-0 to finish.
The 'girls' also took runner-up with Therese Davis and Angela Dent winning 19-14, also in 14 over Sue Smith and Irene Riley leading 12-6 at half time.
On a 'dusty' No 2 green John Kennedy and Lyall Strudwick had all the luck winning 17-10 in 20 over Cliff Nelson and Don Craft. They looked good leading 16-4 after 14 before Cliff and Don get the feel of the 'green'. It was similar next door where Cheryl Hodges, Peter Tisdell and Barry Shine had their share of luck running out 13-11 winners in 14 over Trevor Currey, Lesley Dunstan and Peter Mackay. They had to finish best with the score 3-6 against them after six prior to winning the next five ends 13-6.
Triples was the order of the day with Barry White, Alf Davies and Paul Doust winning 13-9 in 14 over Bill O'Connell, Laurie Crouch and John Gorton. They held a slight 7-5 lead after seven but had to finish winning the last three ends 5-0 for victory.
Close for Ray Dunstan, Geoff Coles and Tony Bratton winning 16-15 in12 over Gail McKay, Bill Scott and Kerry Dunstan coming from 8-10 down after six. In the last also over 12 Fred Vogelsang, Tanya Elsley and Dale Scott won 9-7 over Jim Moloy, Lyn Simmonds and Sid Morris leading 7-3 at 'drinks'.
In-club winners, Fred Vogelsang, Barry White and Robyn Mattiske. Organiser Trevor Currey again reminds Wednesday bowlers their Christmas Party will be held December 13 after bowls where there will be plenty of opportunities to double your cash.
Four games on THURSDAY for the $560 jackpot where the Eugowra 'boys' were in the headlines with Bruce 'Poss' Jones having a resting toucher while at the other end everyone's favourite Maxie Vincent was the recipient of a raspberry.
Winning rink Terry Molloy, Alan Hilder and Brian Asimus won 18-13 in 16 over Ron Thurlow, Bob Grant and Tony Bratton only in front 9-8 after eight. All pair games were close, none more so then the 18-all draw between Cheree Vincent and Al Phillips who went toe to toe with Grant Lambert and Lyall Strudwick over 22 ends. Cheree and Al had the best of the start, 8-1 after five before 9-all after 11. They then traded blows to the judge.
Tara-Lea Shaw and Bruce Jones had all guns firing winning 25-19 in 22 over Max Vincent and Glenn Kearney finishing best after trailing 13-11 at the end of 11. In the last Denny Byrnes and Viv Russell won 22-21 over Laurie Crouch and Dale Scott also in 22. They led 11-1 after five and 20-12 after 14 to just hold on losing the run home 9-2.
SUNDAY morning three games with a couple of stalwarts in Peter Greenhalgh and John Cutler claiming resting touchers while Terry Molloy claimed the only raspberry. Peter Mackay claimed the ham raffle on the green the jackpot stood at $90.
John Cutler and Al Phillips won 15-11 in 16 over Cliff Nelson and Viv Russell with the score 5-all at the drinks break. Peter Greenhalgh and Dale Scott won 16-12 over Peter Tisdell and Lyall Strudwick leading 11-4 after eight then only 12-10 after 13.
The last was a tight as it gets, 13-all, between Dale Maynard and Alan Hilder was traded blows with Terry Molly and Peter Mackay. 5-all after six, 9-all after 11, 4-all in the run to the judge.
Super Social Saturday Bowls is back this week. For a bit of fun, super Saturday is two games of 10 ends. Kicking off at 12noon, names to be in by 11.30.
Catering for all parties, get togethers etc. The re-furbished deck and kids play ground are looking a picture.
