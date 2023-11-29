This week on the bowling greens: ladies major singles contenders

On a 'dusty' No 2 green John Kennedy and Lyall Strudwick had all the luck winning 17-10 in 20 over Cliff Nelson and Don Craft. They looked good leading 16-4 after 14 before Cliff and Don get the feel of the 'green'. It was similar next door where Cheryl Hodges, Peter Tisdell and Barry Shine had their share of luck running out 13-11 winners in 14 over Trevor Currey, Lesley Dunstan and Peter Mackay. They had to finish best with the score 3-6 against them after six prior to winning the next five ends 13-6.