Tyne continues his winning way in battle for Deacon Dwyer trophy

Last weekend the Forbes golf course was the scene of battle for Annual Deacon Dwyer Trophy. It was a tense battle between the greens and the players, but once again Kailab Tyne was supreme.
The competition was a 4BBB Stableford Medley, with Ladies and Men teaming up. The field was reduced due to important events being conducted elsewhere in town, but there were still 43 players making their mark. Among those were a couple of swingers - that is players without partners who were drawn with another player elsewhere in the field.
The Winners were the pairing of Kailab Tyne and Marcus Inder, who managed 45 points. Kailab has been in form over recent weeks, but this time he stepped aside and let Marcus produce the score on two thirds of the round. But when needed, Kailab was there to contribute.
They were very consistent, scoring only one 1-pointer and one 4-pointer, but an equal number of 3 and 2-pointers. Their 4-pointer was a nice birdie on the 4th hole, while the 1-pointer was a bogey on the 2nd hole.
The Runners-up were Phil Duke and Jeff Haley, who were only 1 point behind on 44 points. They had a left-right combination going, with each contributing equally to the holes. Phil fired at the start of each half while Jeff carried the team in the middle stages.
They also had one 1-pointer and one 4-pointer, but more 2-pointers thus holding them back. Their 4-pointer was a nice birdie on the 15th hole, with Jeff having the 'stroke' to grab the points. Inexplicably their 1-pointer was on the 6th hole, where putting was a problem for both of them.
The NTPs wwent to: 9th - Men Nathan Roach, Ladies Nil; 18th - Men Kailab Tyne, Ladies Bianna Duncan. Kailab converted for a '2' but Nathan and Brianna did not convert. There were six 2's scored with the 'Bown Boys' nabbing one on the 3rd hole from long range. There were two scored on the 9th, one of which was by Jeff Haley. His name went on the sheet, but he was knocked off by Nathan Roach who missed his '2'. There were three on the 18th, of which two were by players who were outside the NTP.
The 3rd-hole Super pin was won by Kim Herbert, who was very surprised when it was announced. His shot finished 6.40 metres from the pin, and Kim fully expected that to be easily beaten. But his name stayed on the sheet.
The renovations on the greens have gone well, aided by some timely light rain and warm temperatures to keep the grass growing. The mowing on the greens is higher than preferred, to enable the sand to settle in. This means the 'grain stripe' imparted by the mowing can have a significant effect on a putt.
Some of the scores on Saturday suffered when the 'against' the grain putt slowed down, while the 'with' grain caused the putt to shoot past. As if that wasn't enough, there was the need to allow for the break, for the sweat in the eyes, for the attention by the maddening flies, and oh so more! How good is golf??
There weren't enough participants to run a comp on Sunday, but it was good practice for a Junior, Noah Alley, who is aiming to improve his handicap.
Good to see a number of social groups and family groups enjoying time on the course. By the zipping and zagging of the carts across the fairways I would imagine that there are not too many straight shots being hit.
Here is the news: This week is the last for the Junior Clinics that Head Pro Will has run. All participants are encouraged to continue to use the practice facilities and play a few holes so they can build on the skills that Will has taught them.
Will is looking to run a Junior comp on Sunday mornings if there is enough interest from Junior and younger players. Contact him in the Pro Shop if you have an interest. No details yet, but numbers will help.
Golfers are advised that Sun 10 Dec is scheduled for a 'Juniors on the Move' event, if there are enough registered players. This is a 9-hole event, set to run throughout the morning, so only one half of the course will be available. Keep in touch with the Pro Shop for details.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday Dec 2 is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions. Sunday has the 9-Hole Stableford Medley.
By Smooth Swinger
The 7th Round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw many teams continue to score low, earn points for wins, shuffle their position on the leader board.
Despite the variable weather, all but one team managed to get games in. And while the course played long the greens seemed receptive to good approach shots. This week the lowest scores went to The Misfits (95.5) and the Southside Swingers (96.5), with Forbes Auto Pretenders (99) just sneaking into the sub-100 club.
Than you all for the improvement in completing your cards with Names, Id numbers, etc. This greatly assists the processing of the scores. And remember that it is important to get some games in, even if you cannot get at least 6 games played. This at least 'posts' a score which then must be beaten.
This week was a Bonus Points round, where all scores were doubled. Even if you lost but managed to get six cards in you picked up a point instead of the usual half point. Being out there is sure to be a winner.
The closest win this week was by Dragons (100) over The Foxes on 100.5. Other tight wins were by Postie who had a 1-point win over HD&SI, and Essential Energy also by a point over EHAG. If only, if only!
Only two teams remain unbeaten, these being Forbes Auto Pretenders (Gp 3) and The Misfits (Gp4). They both seem to manage to pull at least one good round together each week, thus ensuring they keep a winning edge. But their time will come. Unfortunately Can a Hole (Gp4) are yet to record a win, but they are having a load of fun.
The Best member nett score was made by Randall Grayson (LIV) with 31.5 nett. The Best non-member nett score was made Jake Banks (Fbs Auto Pretenders) with 30 nett. The ball sweep went to 35 nett on count back. Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
Enjoy the time with your team mates, apply plenty of sunscreen and insect repellent, and know you are doing some healthy exercise.
It came as a surprise to many, especially Kim Herbert who jokingly stated after play in the twin town veterans golf competition last Thursday, "I hope someone gets better then 38 points because I don't want to have to tell (wife) Sue that Barry Shine beat me into second place."
They did, with Barry winning on his home course scoring 40 points while runner-up was fellow club members and yet another 'leftie' Jeff Haley coming in with 39 points, which is usually good enough to win most weeks.
Only a small field of 26 played, 19 from the host club while seven travelled from Parkes. Nearest the pins, A grade 18th hole Steve Uphill (F), B grade Gordon Pritchard (P) who went close to scoring a hole-in-one on the 9th.
Ball sweep to 32 points. 38 Kim Herbert (F), 36 Gordon Pritchard (P), John Dwyer (P), 35 Mick Bond (P), Alex MacKinnon (F), Bruce Chandler (F), 34 Nym Dziuba (P), Ralph Baker (F), 32 Barry Parker (F), Greg Webb (F), Steve Uphill (F),
In the twin towns shield Forbes 212, Parkes 195. Encouragement award to the likeable Rod Besgrove (F).
This week's twin towns play in Parkes, noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. The following week Forbes will host the annual Christmas party.
It was also stated that due to computer problems the AGM for Forbes members has been postponed until January.
Tuesday 12 hole social players are also gearing up for their end of year festivities with a Christmas get-together set down for Tuesday December 5th.
"Don't miss it, pizza and beer on the menu after golf," organiser Geoff Drane said.
GD was busy last week with a count-back required on Tuesday to determine a winner with Ted Morgan getting the nod over Ken Sly after both scored 27 points from their mid-week handicaps. Last week, 16 starters.
Tuesday golf for all, be at the Pro Shop around 9am for a hit over 12 holes, sure way to beat the heat.
With major works being being carried to have the course in prime condition we can all help. So, 1) make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks, and, 2) slow play, always strive to keep up with the group in front.
Ladies Golf finds itself winding down as the weather heats up.
Flint Street Butcher's, with play in 1 division were the Sponsores of the last Wednesdays Stableford competition.
Winner of this competition was Sharon Grierson who carded 37 points. Ball winners were Wendy Simmons, Heather Davidson and Jenny Hubbard.
Nearest to the pins were won by Janet Smith on the 9th hole and Kate Steel-Park on the 18th hole.
Sunday December 3rd is the Ladies Presentation Luncheon to be held Upstairs at the Golfie. See you all there.
A reminder about the Tamworth Ladies Vets are hosting a Two Day Women's Golf Competition on Thursday February 22nd and Friday 23rd. Nominations close for this event on February 8th unless competition is filled earlier. We have a small group who have decided to take a road trip, if you would like to join the group please contact Colleen Venables who will be sending in the nominations.
Good golfing everyone.
