Forbes Advocatesport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tyne continues his winning way in battle for Deacon Dwyer trophy

November 29 2023 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golfers enjoying their day on the Forbes golf course. Picture by Short Putt.
Golfers enjoying their day on the Forbes golf course. Picture by Short Putt.

Men's golf

By Short Putt

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.