Tyne continues his winning way in battle for Deacon Dwyer trophy

The NTPs wwent to: 9th - Men Nathan Roach, Ladies Nil; 18th - Men Kailab Tyne, Ladies Bianna Duncan. Kailab converted for a '2' but Nathan and Brianna did not convert. There were six 2's scored with the 'Bown Boys' nabbing one on the 3rd hole from long range. There were two scored on the 9th, one of which was by Jeff Haley. His name went on the sheet, but he was knocked off by Nathan Roach who missed his '2'. There were three on the 18th, of which two were by players who were outside the NTP.