Market "significantly dearer": Yearling steers top 314c a kilo at Forbes

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 942 head. Quality was fair with a good offering of finished cattle penned along with those plainer lines more suited to feed. Additional buyers were present and competing in a significantly dearer market.
Yearling steers jumped 30c/kg with those to feed receiving from 220c to 314c/kg. Finished lines to processors sold from 194 to 240c/kg. The heifer portion was also 30c to 35c/kg better with those to feed ranging in price from 200c to 259c/kg. The better lines to processors sold from 205c to 258c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks were 15c better to sell from 220c to 235c/kg. Grown heifers reached 232c/kg. A good offering of cows were 20c dearer with heavy 2 score from 150 to 197c and 3&4 score from 189c to 218c/kg.
Numbers lifted this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the change. There was 12700 lambs penned and quality was mixed with some handy lines of finished lambs offered along with the plainer types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 2400 new season lambs penned and prices lifted $10 to $15/head. Trade weights sold from $110 to $135 with heavies receiving from $140 to $157/head.
Old lambs followed the dearer trend jumping $10 to $15/head and more in places. Trade weights ranged in price from $75 to $130/head. Heavy lambs sold from $125 to $143 with extra heavies receiving from $136 to $186/head. Carcase prices averaged 504c to 521c/kg.
The best heavy hoggets reached $90/head.
Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and prices jumped $20 and more in places. Merino ewes sold from $32 to $98/head. Crossbred ewes received from $32 to $95 with Dorper reaching $88/head. Heavy Merino wethers sold from $30 to $110.20/head.
A lighter yarding of sows saw prices firm on last sale. Boars also remained firm.
A good quality yarding of pork saw prices lift $15 to $20 per head.
A small yarding of bacon saw prices back $5 to $10 per head. Sucker numbers were similar to last fortnight with prices slipping $10 to $15 per head.
