Contenders named for summer squash finals showdown

Wednesday night November 22 was showdown time for the four semis teams.
Court one: Webbs vied with D Bils.
Top liners, Louise and Danny, played three sets. Louise ran well but was out hit 0-3.
The other eight team members, four on each side were all junior players and all gave good performances.
Jono Webb was consistent defeating sub Luke Bilsborough 15-12, 15-12 and 15-10.
Harry Bilsborough had five sets with Sam Rath. Both boys moved and hit well but Harry had the edge winning the fifth 15-9.
Hunter Bilsborough managed a three set win over Billy Myall and sub Isla Doyle won set one 15-13 before Robey McMillan finished their four set match 15-9 but Isla's points raised Webbs score to 19 against D Bils' 16. So gaining Webbs a finals berth.
Court two witnessed a see-saw show between W Bils and Coombs. Wayne was a three set winner over Graham but Lucy Cowhan lost to Claire Bayley 0-3.
Luke Bilsborough lost set one to Cameron Webb 12-15 then in a decided show claimed the next three sets 15-4, 15-4, 15-4.
Eli Bilsborough lost to Noah Bentick 1-3 and Sam Webb lost to Grace Chudleigh 0-3 all of which left W Bils 15 points down to Coombs 20 handing Coombs their finals entry.
Thursday's contingent had Pipers versus Bayleys on court one.
Darryn defeated Dan in straight sets but then Shanna Nock lost a four setter to sub Jono Cannon followed by Sandy Paterson's defeat of Pete Cowhan 15-10 15-11 and 15-12.
Sub Sam Mackay lost 1-3 to evergreen John Ridley but Sam was back on court for more defeating T J Markwort 3-0 giving Pipers a finals entry score of 22 points to Bayleys 13.
Court two had Hennocks up against Hornerys.
Jake lost to Sam 0-3 but both men hit consistent length drives to corners.
Brendon Allegri's defeat of Austen Brown was four sets worth of top squash as was Lawry Brayne and Scott Webb's efforts.
Sub Weivan Huang and Alex Bayley went all out 15-7, 11-15, 11-15, 15-12 and 15-8.
Not to be out done Alex's daughter Claire and sub Will Markwort went through five lively sets also until Claire won the last 15-11 placing her team in a finals seat 19 points to 16.
Pipers will compete with Hennocks for finals glory.
