Fighting for Forbes' share: a message from MP Michael McCormack

Regional New South Wales is the best place in the world in which to live, work and raise a family. From thriving local communities with friendly faces and great coffee, to beautiful natural features, to a rich and unique history, places such as Forbes have a wonderful story to tell.
Country living will always have its challenges, which is why The Nationals have been around for more than 100 years to fight for and deliver on outcomes unique to regional Australia.
Continuing to advocate
Some Federal Government decisions present challenges to the regions. I will continue to take these issues to Canberra to implore this Government address the cost-of-living pressures which are making things tough.
Whilst the Health Minister's decision to double prescription dispensing to 60 days may seem like a good idea, it is forcing pharmacies to cut back on operating hours, which means fewer jobs or, at worst, closing chemists in smaller communities. The result of Labor's infrastructure review means regional communities will miss out.
The Coalition in Government contributed 80 per cent of the funding load for significant infrastructure projects - this Government will only stump up 50 per cent - meaning more pressure for State and Local Governments to find money to build the infrastructure regional communities need and deserve.
It is immensely disappointing the Wyangala Dam wall-raising funding has been cancelled. I've been working hard ever since I entered Parliament to build water infrastructure. I mentioned it in my first speech in October 2010. I've never lost sight of the fact that water infrastructure will not only build agricultural capacity, but also helps with flood mitigation.
The Federal Government's promise to deliver 24/7 nurses has been a challenge for many aged care facilities in regional areas. I have been listening and will continue to listen to those concerns and take them to Canberra to ensure the best outcomes.
Rest and reflect
Whilst celebrating this special time of year, we pay tribute to and thank those who give their time to serve and support others: our health care workers, emergency service and defence force personnel, aged care and disability workers, the farmers who have been harvesting to ensure we have food on our tables and those who spend time with the homeless and less fortunate.
Take care on our regional roads over the holidays and, if you plan on using our beautiful waterways, please remember to be sun smart and water wise. Catherine, my family, staff and I wish everyone a safe and restful Christmas and a wonderful 2024.
- Michael McCormack
