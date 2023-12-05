Dukes is our winner in golf's Monthly Medal

By Short Putt
With good weather the spirits were high among the Forbes golfers to turn in a great score before the Christmas break. The recent rain and good weather had turned the course into a pleasurable experience, but which was not necessarily shared by some who had their spirits dashed.
Saturday's play was the December Monthly Medal, contested by a field comprising 68 men and 3 Juniors.
The A-Grade saw a close tussle with only a stroke being the difference. Andrew Dukes turned on the turbo to compile his 67 nett, wishing he had this form during the Champs. A bogey on the 2nd hole looked ominous but a birdie two holes later evened the card. A misstep on the 7th saw him turn on 1-over. It was par golf to start the back-9, with another misstep on the 14th to see him finish that stretch 1-over also. The resultant nett 67 brought a smile to his face.
The A-Grade Runner-up was Shane Sallaway who also was delighted with his score, a nett 68. He took advantage of the supposedly easier front-9 with two birdies and a 34 scratch score. A birdie on the 10th hole, countered by a bogey on the 14th which seemingly came from nowhere, ensured a parred back-9. His final score of 68 nett was similar to Adam Scott's play in the Aussie Open - dynamic play but the putts refused to drop.
The B-Grade had a case of daylight between winner and runner-up. Randall Grayson appeared from out of the stock yard to fire a nett 64, the lowest score of the day. He started his round with a birdie on the 1st hole, had a mixture of events in between and finished with a birdie on the 18th.
The B-Grade Runner-up acquitted himself well but 'leaked oil' too often. Anthony Alley had an indifferent start scoring bogey-par-par, but from there it was inconsistent. A birdie on the 15th was very satisfactory, while a '2' on the 18th finished his day well.
The C-Grade also had daylight between winner and runner-up, but with a twist in the tail for the medal winner. Michael Arrow (Cumberland GC) had not played the course since his junior days, but managed to dredge the memory bank enough to record a nett 70.
The C-Grade Runner-up and Medal Winner was Matt Duff. He thought his 75 nett was well out of the running, but he had help from the remainder of the grade. The lack of run hampered many in this grade but Matt used his knowledge of grass colour to steer his ball around the course and avoid the trouble.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 70 - P Duke; 71 - M Inder, J Haley, G Newport; 72 - P Pymont, B Carpenter; 73 - D Churchill, B Ashton; 74 - C Alley, M Walton, L Flakelar, P Dawson; 75 - T Cogswell, T Morgan, B Shine, S Paterson, P Kay; 76 - F Melisi.
The only visitor in the comp was Michael Arrow from Cumberland GC. He did have alongside him another two 'Arrows' and a Northey. They all enjoyed the course, and a family gathering in Forbes.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Les Little; 18th - Stuart Thomas, neither of whom managed their 2's. It was an interesting day for 2's with seven scored. The A-Graders managed two, on each of the 1st and 18th holes, while the B-Graders scored five across all the par-3's.
The Pro Shop Super-pin was scored by Matt Walton, who was very pleased to see his shot land on the green. It finished only 61cms short of the hole. It was a lovely arched shot, on target all the way, made even more pleasing when the next nearest name was at 4.01 metres.
While there were some surprises leading the grades, at the tail there were stories to be told. There were no double-digit scores in the A-Grade but the 7th and 15th holes snared their fair share. Steve Uphill managed a '9' on the 7th, courtesy of a very rare OB by him. And the 15th grabbed Warwick Judge after some tree trouble.
The tail end of the B-Grade skirted trouble on the 7th and 15th, but was consistent in not finding consistency throughout their game. Rob Webb amassed a good haul of 5's but his score was peppered by numerous higher scores.
The C-Graders had troubles throughout. Matt Duff was well in the clear from the remainder of the grade who all 'raised the bat' on their scratch scores. Liam Fraser has been playing well of late but he too fell victim to the 'double-digit' scores, as did Lachlan Alley. But it was a beautiful day on the course.
There weren't enough players registered for the Sunday Stableford 9-hole event to run a comp. But these numbers vary from week to week and are sure to bounce back.
The Summer Sixes have one more week before the Christmas-New Year break, resuming on Mon 8 January. Players are able to play rounds during the break to be counted towards the first two rounds in January. This should help them cover any absences due to vacations.
Here is the news: Head Pro Will has advised that unfortunately there were not enough registrations to conduct the 'Juniors on the Move' event on Sun 10 Dec. However, he is investigating the organisation of a junior coaching session through the school holidays.
Keep in touch with him at the Pro Shop.
All players are advised that a story filmed on the Forbes GC for the Sydney Weekender television show will be re-screened on Sun 21 January at 5:30 pm on '7' / Prime tv.
Head Pro Will is looking to run a 'Mid-Week' comp through the summer. It is likely to be an 18-hole Stableford Medley, but more investigation is needed.
If you are interested in something like this then please contact him at the Pro Shop.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday Dec 9 is an 18-hole Stableford event sponsored by Knight's Fabrications. Sunday has the Stableford Medley 9-hole comp. And be prepared for Saturday 16 Dec to play in the Annual Ham Day, sponsored by Woolworths Forbes.
Forbes veteran golfer Barry Shine has again shown his liking for the recently re-developed Parkes golf course winning last Thursday's 18 hole competition recording 40 points after earlier scoring 43 in his first outing there.
Runner-up was decided on a count-back after two staunch Parkes members each scored 37 points with Robert J Lea getting the nod over Peter Bristol. Encouragement award was also decided on a count-back with Forbes member Niel Duncan getting the 'burner' over Parkes ' Graeme Cooke.
Due to the small field of only 23 players (Forbes 13, Parkes 10) and with only a nearest the pin on the 1st hole in A grade taken out by Ken Sanderson from Forbes, Parkes officials decided that all players receive a ball in the sweep.
In the twin-towns shield Forbes took top honours scoring 213 points to Parkes' 190. It is hoped all veteran twin-town golfers converge on the Forbes course this week for play and Christmas lunch which will follow. Noms from 9.30am for the 10am shot-gun start.
Christmas festivities are also on the agenda for Tuesday social golfers with Santa Geoff Drane spreading cheer with pizza and beer after play this week. Be at the club from 9am for a game prior to P and B.
Last week 14 played (hope to double that this week) with sharp shooting Ross Williams best on 29 points from John Milton and Barry Shine next on 27 points.
By The Birdie
Last Wednesday's Ladies Comp was a washout, as it was our monthly Birthday Cake day we had a group meet for lunch and a chat.
The 18 hole Stroke-Monthly Medal and Putting event played on Saturday December 2nd was sponsored by Meg Scholefield in 1 Division.
Kate Steel-Park was the winner with 73 nett on c/b from Runner up, Evelyn Uphill also 73 nett. Ball Sweep winners to 74 on c/b were Evelyn Uphill and Brianna Duncan.
Monthly Medals in Division 1,2 and 3 went to Evelyn Uphill, Kate Steel-Park and Jenny Hubbard. Robin Lyell won the putting with 29 whilst nearest to the pins were both won by Brianna Duncan.
This will be the last stroke event until the 2024 comp in March.
A Saturday Stableford comp will still run if there are two or more players, there will be vouchers or similar for the winner. Nearest to the pins and Ball sweeps will depend on the number of players.
The Ladies Christmas Luncheon and presentation was on Sunday the 3rd. Pictures to come in next week's Advocate.
Ladies, please check your email for golf news.
Wishing everyone a happy Christmas and New Year.
