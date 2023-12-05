Dukes is our winner in golf's Monthly Medal

The A-Grade saw a close tussle with only a stroke being the difference. Andrew Dukes turned on the turbo to compile his 67 nett, wishing he had this form during the Champs. A bogey on the 2nd hole looked ominous but a birdie two holes later evened the card. A misstep on the 7th saw him turn on 1-over. It was par golf to start the back-9, with another misstep on the 14th to see him finish that stretch 1-over also. The resultant nett 67 brought a smile to his face.