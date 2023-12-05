Forbes Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Busy at the Bowlie: Super Saturday fun, AGM Sunday

Updated December 6 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lawn bowls has been the principal associated with the Forbes 'Bowlie' for decades, however with time comes 'change'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.