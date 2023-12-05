Busy at the Bowlie: Super Saturday fun, AGM Sunday

Lawn bowls has been the principal associated with the Forbes 'Bowlie' for decades, however with time comes 'change'.
Come this Sunday members of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club have their chance to air their views on 'change' with the club staging their annual general meeting and financial report for the year ended June 30 2023.
In his report to members president Peter Mackay said it has been another successful year considering challenges thrown up by this year's major floods.
"It was a good result considering the damage the flood did in November 2022 that set the club back at the time but the generous donations we received after this event saved the club's financial position for the 2023 financial year," he reports.
Election of club directors will take place next year as those already standing are in place for two years.
This and more will be tabled on Sunday where Peter has urged all members to attend to hear more and plans for the future of the club. A club there for all in the Forbes Shire and beyond. Sunday's meeting will commence at 12.30pm.
Club manager Jeff Nicholson said it has been a hive of activity in recent weeks and this is expected to continue with Christmas, family and business parties converging on the club where the outdoor deck and children's playground are both proving extremely popular.
"If you need a booking I suggest you get in contacted with me now at the club on 6852 1499," Jeff said.
Super Saturday is on big time this week with one of the club's hardest working volunteers Tara-Lee Shaw in charge of a Super Saturday social bowls Ham and Turkey Day.
Tara-Lee invites everyone to have a roll, 3-bowl pairs, two games of 12 ends, $10 per person, teams drawn from the hat, names in by 12.30pm for a 1pm start.
Be in it to win that Christmas ham or turkey, phone the club on 6852 1499 to nominate now.
Last Saturday Super Saturday winners decided on ends won were Denny Byrnes and Glenn Kearney with a score of 12. Runners-up Tara-Lee and Dale Scott on 11.
Two games of pairs were played first with the winner playing the losers in the second game. First round winners, Denny and Glenn 14-3 over Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch; Tara-Lee and Dale 17-8 over Terry Molloy and John Kennedy.
Second game - Denny and Glenn 9-7 over Terry and John; Tara-Lee and Dale 13-10 over Peter Mackay and Laurie.
Amongst the favourites for the much sought after Bentick Trophy, Bert Bayley is out after Al Phillips won a mammoth 33 end game 25-29 with BB having to give six shots on handicap.
They traded blows like boxers, Al behind early 8-12 after 10 before 14-all after 15. 17-all after 20, 19-all after 22 with Bert forging ahead 22-19 after 25 then 24-23 after 30. A two, follow by a three had Bert at 29-23. However Al picked up the two singles required for the win in the next two ends.
Geoff Brown continued his recent good form to win 25-10 over Peter Greenhalgh after starting level on 25 winning the game in 23 ends. 6-all after eight with Geoff putting the foot down to dominate from there on for a convincing win.
Ian Hodges had a target of 26, one more then his opponent Terry Molloy, to win 26-19 in 29 ends behind 6-14 after 13 for the score to be level at 18-all after 21. Ian kept Terry to only one more score running away late.
Another close game on handicap, Shane Bolam 27, Ron Thurlow 25. Winner Shane 27-21 in 26 ends. Little separated the pair. Ron in front 15-13 after 13 then 18-13 after 16. Condition told as Shane won the run home 14-3.
Just a couple of the cliff hangers which occurred in the long standing Bentick Trophy with more predicted to come in weeks to follow.
Around four inches of rain resulted in no play last Wednesday however fine weather on Thursday resulted in 16 taking to the green chasing the $590 jackpot.
Club manager Jeff Nicholson found time in a busy schedule to play and recorded the only resting toucher while raspberry tasters were Terry Molloy, Paul Doust and Lyall Strudwick.
Winning rink had Terry Molloy and Viv Russell winning 32-12 in 22 over Grant Lambert and Tony Bratton leading 16-3 after 11.
Second winners or runners-up were Denny Byrnes and John Kennedy with a winning score of just one, 16-15 also in 22 over Max Vincent and Al Phillips. After 4-all at six Denny and John got it going to led 12-5 after 12 then 16-10 after 19 to just hold on for victory.
The remaining two games were also close, 25-22 to Ron Thurlow and Lyall Strudwick in another 22 end game over Paul Doust and Dale Scott. Just in front 12-11 after 12 and 25-14 after 20 before dropping eight on the last two ends.
Dan Wright and Cheree Vincent won 17-13 in yes, 22 ends, over John Baass and Jeff Nicholson leading 9-2 after eight and 15-8 in 18.
Sunday morning for a jackpot of $120 where Bert Bayley and Ian Hodges recorded resting touchers.
Two games of pairs and one of triples played. In triples Peter Tisdell, John Cutler and Viv Russell won 11-6 in 12 over Dale Maynard, Brett Davenport and Robert Dukes coming from 2-5 down after five.
In pairs Peter Mackay and Al Phillips won 19-11 in 16 over Cliff Nelson and Dale Scott having a handy 12-4 lead a half time. In the last Geoff Coles and Brian Asimus won 16-12 in 16 over John Ward and Bert Bayley with the score 9-all after 11. Ham raffle winners Dale Maynard and Peter Greenhalgh.
Catering for all parties, get togethers etc. The re-furbished deck and kids play ground are looking a picture.
- By Barry Shine
