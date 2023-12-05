Forbes rugby star Georgia invited to train with Waratahs

One of our Forbes rugby stars has been invited to participate in a pre-Christmas training camp with NSW Waratahs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Platypi women's XV player Georgia Cole will spend the next four weeks in training with the Waratahs at their Darceyville facility.
It's a thrilling opportunity to take her training up a level and could even open the door to selection in the Waratahs Super W squad for 2024.
"We are so proud of Georgia's achievements, she is an excellent role model for women's rugby in our area and we wish her all the best in the next chapter of her rugby career," Forbes Rugby Union Club president Sam Parish said.
"It is great to see the pathways that NSW Rugby have created for young women to progress from bush footy to opportunities in the Super W."
He says Georgia will always have a home at Forbes Rugby, but the Club and Old Boys hope to be cheering her on in Super Rugby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.