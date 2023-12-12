Support will continue: Reconstruction Authority has a new home in Eugowra

Support is still available, the NSW Reconstruction Authority has assured central west residents still recovering and rebuilding from last year's floods.
The Reconstruction Authority has moved from temporary facilities at Eugowra's Showground to a regional office behind the Eugowra Transaction Centre at 45 Broad Street.
They will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays operating on a drop-in basis.
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority will continue supporting the Central West as the region passes into the second year since the devastating floods," NSW Reconstruction Authority Head of Preparedness and Recovery Joanna Quilty said.
"We know recovery is long and can take years - and that the trauma of last year is still fresh in people's minds. We continue to provide support and make personalised help available."
The NSW Reconstruction Authority has installed more than 135 pods and 137 caravans to flood affected properties across the Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes local government areas.
"These housing pod and caravan options are doing their job, helping flood-affected people settle back into long-term housing such as rebuilding or repairing their home, relocating, or securing a rental property," NSW Reconstruction Authority Head of Adaption, Mitigation and Reconstruction, Amanda Leck said.
"The NSW Reconstruction Authority's new office will continue its presence in the Central West, supporting communities to recover from disaster and building resilience to tackle future hazards."
Funding for recovery and building resilience in the Central west has now reached $100 million with support from both NSW and Federal governments.
The Reconstruction Authority has begun meetings with officials at four affected councils - Cabonne, Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan.
